Pabi Cooper posted a video on TikTok, minding her own business, only to be flooded with unsolicited advice from fans

The comments were triggered by a Focalistic live where he allegedly spoke about his ex, sparking concern for Pabi

Fans urged Pabi to walk away from Focalistic, with many rallying around her in the comment section

Pabi Cooper sparked concern among fans after Focalistic discussed his past relationship with DBN Gogo during an Instagram Live. Image: Pabi Cooper, Focalistic

Source: Facebook

Pabi Cooper wasn't looking for drama, but TikTok had other plans. The amapiano star posted a seemingly innocent video, only to find her comment section hijacked by fans issuing urgent relationship advice, all because of something Focalistic allegedly said during a recent live.

The buzz points to a live stream in which Focalistic reportedly brought up his ex, with many fans interpreting the moment as disrespectful towards Pabi. When she posted her TikTok video seemingly unbothered, followers couldn't help themselves.

Amapiano's complicated love triangle

The love triangle involving Amapiano stars Pabi Cooper, Focalistic and DBN Gogo became one of South Africa's talked-about entertainment stories. Focalistic and DBN Gogo were previously romantically involved, but rumours of their breakup emerged before Pabi Cooper was linked to the rapper. Pabi faced criticism from social media users who speculated that she had come between the former couple. Although Focalistic initially denied dating Pabi, the pair were later romantically linked, fuelling further conversations about the alleged love triangle. The situation has resurfaced several times, with fans revisiting the history between the three musicians whenever new comments or social media posts emerge.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Music chat breaks through the drama

The comment section became a makeshift support group almost immediately. While some users kept things light, others were direct in telling Pabi to cut ties with Focalistic altogether. Not everyone in the comments was focused on the relationship speculation. Some fans managed to steer the conversation towards Pabi's artistry.

@The Grooviest Corner pushed hard for a collaboration:

"You and Lee need to take out more music together! 😭🔥🤞"

Pabi herself responded in the comments, seemingly in good spirits:

"I told him. 😂😭❤️❤️"

@Never Mind kept the energy positive with a compliment:

"Chipi ke Chipi! facecard can never dare decline!"

Focalistic said he regrets doing the live video

Focalistic went live on social media, visibly sombre, to address the fallout from a previous controversial Instagram livestream.

During the earlier stream, the Amapiano star confirmed he had dated DBN Gogo.

Source: Briefly News