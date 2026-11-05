Tumisho Masha found himself in hot water after sharing a photo of his marked ballot paper on social media during the 2026 Local Government Elections

Government officials confirmed that photographing and sharing a marked ballot paper online is a criminal offence

The actor responded to the backlash with a cheeky response, leaving many asking questions about the nature of his apparent offence

Tumisho Masha responded after he was accused of violating the law. Images: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

South African actor Tumisho Masha is reportedly under police investigation after he posted a photo of his marked ballot paper on social media, which authorities say clearly violates electoral law.

During the 2026 Local Government Elections, Masha uploaded a post on 4 November 2026 showing his ink-stained thumb alongside a City of Johannesburg ballot paper that he had marked for ActionSA. He accompanied the now-deleted image with a caption expressing support for the party, apparently unaware of the legal minefield he was stepping into.

What the law says about ballot secrecy

Officials from the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster quickly weighed in, confirming that capturing and sharing an image of a marked ballot paper is a criminal offence under the Electoral Act 73 of 1998. Ballot secrecy is a protected principle in South African elections, and breaching it can result in a fine, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

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As the backlash on social media intensified, Masha, who has been vocal about political issues, attempted to calm the situation with a brief follow-up post.

"Everybody, calm down; it's really not what you think," he wrote, though he stopped short of offering any further explanation. When the prospect of legal consequences became more concrete, he declined to comment altogether.

Tumisho Masha broke his silence after he was accused of violating electoral law by posting his ballot paper. Image: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

Gauteng SAPS takes over the case

The matter has since been handed to the Gauteng South African Police Service for formal investigation. While no criminal charges have been publicly filed and no court date has been set, the referral to SAPS signals that authorities are treating the incident seriously.

The case has drawn considerable attention to a provision of electoral law that many South Africans may not have been fully aware of, particularly in an age where sharing real-time voting experiences on social media has become commonplace.

See Tumisho Masha's latest post below.

Tumisho Masha slams Zimbabwean journalist

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tumisho Masha's response to a Zimbabwean journalist who criticised the March and March movement.

This follows Chin'ono's remarks about university students and marching drew sharp responses from South Africans on social media.

Source: Briefly News