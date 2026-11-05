The Springboks know their Nations Championship ambitions could take a serious knock in Turin this weekend

Damian Willemse has explained why Rassie Erasmus' men cannot afford to lose focus against Italy

Ruan Nortje has also shared his thoughts on the challenge awaiting the Boks and his reunion with Salmaan Moerat

Damian Willemse has explained why Saturday's Nations Championship encounter in Turin could have major consequences for Rassie Erasmus' men. Image: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks are facing a crucial Nations Championship encounter against Italy, with Damian Willemse warning that a defeat could end their hopes of reaching the competition's grand final. The teams meet in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026, with Rassie Erasmus' charges knowing that a strong performance is essential.

Willemse, set to earn his 56th Test cap, stressed that the players were focusing on the immediate challenge rather than looking ahead to the final.

“We are trying to play for a cup in a few weeks' time, but the most important week is this week,” he said, according to SA Rugby.

“If we lose this weekend, I think we'll be out of the race to be in the final. So we are not looking too far ahead.”

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The fullback also warned that Italy would provide a difficult examination, describing them as a strong, well-coached outfit capable of developing effective plans.

Damian Willemse warns against underestimating Italy

Willemse pointed to Italy's competitiveness in previous meetings and insisted that the Springboks needed to maintain their concentration.

“We saw last year when we played against them how dangerous they are,” he said, adding that several key Italian players remained available despite injuries in their squad.

He also backed Erasmus' team selection, saying the players were confident and believed the selected personnel were suited to the opposition.

Ruan Nortje excited about Salmaan Moerat reunion

Meanwhile, Ruan Nortje expressed his excitement about partnering Salmaan Moerat in the second row. The pair previously represented the Junior Springboks together in 2017.

“I've looked up to him since I saw him play for Paarl Boys' High as a schoolboy, and I'm really excited to join up with him again,” Nortje said.

He also acknowledged Moerat's determination in returning from injuries.

Nortje warned that Italy would bring plenty of intensity, regardless of which players took the field.

When do the Springboks play Italy?

The Springboks completed their main training session on Wednesday before taking Thursday off. They were scheduled to conclude preparations with Friday's captains' run.

Saturday's match kicks off at 13:40 South African time at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. SuperSport will broadcast it live.

The Nations Championship concludes with Finals Weekend from 27 to 29 November in London, where the southern and northern hemisphere teams will compete for the inaugural title.

The Springboks have a clear immediate assignment. Italy must be dealt with first if South Africa are to keep their grand final ambitions alive.

Damian Willemse has warned that the Springboks cannot afford to lose to Italy on Saturday. Image: springboks.rugby

Source: UGC

Damian Willemse's Stormers future comes under the spotlight

Briefly News previously reported that Damian Willemse could face a major career decision, with Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath reportedly interested in signing the Springbok utility back when his Stormers contract expires in June 2027.

The Cape Town-based franchise has reportedly started discussions over a new deal, but the Japanese club's interest could complicate matters. Willemse's future remains uncertain as competing offers loom.

Source: Briefly News