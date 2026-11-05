SAFA distributed the official FIFA prize money to Bafana Bafana players roughly a month ago, a team insider confirmed

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie personally promised players R5 million for their World Cup group stage win over South Korea

Technical staff reportedly received far less than promised, raising concerns about how the funds were distributed

Bafana Bafana players have received their share of the official FIFA prize money from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but a government bonus personally promised by Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has yet to materialise.

A source within the Bafana Bafana camp confirmed to KickOff that the FIFA-related funds were processed and paid out approximately one month ago. However, the same insider indicated that the separate incentive pledged by McKenzie remains outstanding.

"Yes, they paid. I think it was about a month ago. We are still waiting for the Gayton McKenzie bonus he promised," the source said.

McKenzie's R5 Million Pledge

During the group stages of the tournament, McKenzie was an active presence in the national team's camp. He publicly committed to a tiered bonus structure linked to match results. Speaking directly to the squad, McKenzie said:

"I am committing to you guys. You have already won one, so that's R5 million."

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The minister outlined that defeating Canada would unlock a further R10 million, with R15 million available for subsequent victories. South Africa's campaign ended following a 1-0 defeat to Canada in Los Angeles, but the R5 million tied to the earlier result against South Korea is widely regarded as an outstanding obligation.

Staff Payments Also in Question

Beyond the player bonuses, questions have emerged over what the technical staff received relative to what was promised. The insider noted a stark disparity, describing what staff were paid as "peanuts" compared to the figures initially put forward, adding another layer of concern about the broader distribution of funds from the tournament.

The delay in McKenzie's promised payment arrives against a backdrop of reported tensions between the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and the South African Football Association (SAFA). While the FIFA-sourced funds have been processed through SAFA's allocation process, the government-backed incentive sits in a separate category, dependent on the Ministry honouring its commitment.

No official statement has been issued by McKenzie or the Sports Ministry regarding the current status of the payment.

Relebohile Mofokeng's choice between Orlando Pirates and Sundowns

Briefly News also reported that Relebohile Mofokeng had a choice between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns before establishing himself in senior football.

His father, Sechaba Mofokeng, explained why the young attacker favoured the Buccaneers despite the difference in the clubs' offers.

Source: Briefly News