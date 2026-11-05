A South African mother shared an emotional TikTok video revealing her family's decision to leave Australia after two and a half years

She said her children struggled to find a sense of belonging in Australia, even as she personally thrived in Melbourne

The family plans to be back in South Africa before Christmas to reunite with loved ones

Roxy shared her reasons for deciding to move back to SA. Image: @roxymessage

Source: TikTok

A South African mother living in Melbourne has gone viral after sharing an honest and emotional account of why her family is packing up and heading home after two and a half years in Australia.

TikTok user @roxymessage posted the selfie-style video on 5 November 2026, sitting on a couch and speaking candidly to camera. She admitted she had been putting off making the video because she was still working through her own feelings about the decision.

The family relocated to Australia believing they were offering their children safety, opportunity and a better quality of life. By many measures, she says, Australia delivered. But what they did not anticipate was how deeply their children would struggle to feel like they belonged.

A mother's heart torn in two

She was open about the tension she feels personally. While her children found the transition difficult, she described her own experience in Melbourne as one where she genuinely thrived. She spoke warmly about the city's rooftop bars, restaurants and sporting events, the financial freedom, the travel opportunities and the career she rebuilt in the corporate world. She said:

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"I almost feel kind of selfish admitting that, because while my children have really struggled, I personally have thrived here."

That honesty is part of what struck a nerve with viewers. She described the feeling of leaving not as relief, but as grief, saying she felt like she was mourning the life her family could have had in Australia.

She also reflected on what it means to return to South Africa, acknowledging the crime, infrastructure challenges and security concerns that become part of daily life for residents. Living abroad, she said, gives you a completely different lens through which to see those realities.

The plan is to be back home before Christmas so the family can spend the holidays with loved ones.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to her decision

The video drew hundreds of comments, with South Africans weighing in from all sides:

@Miss_T_Zulu wrote:

"Bottom line… they can't afford to live there any longer"

@User12345678910 said:

"Try Europe.. don't give up mtsase [friend]"

@Mabritish_Vutivi shared:

"No better life anywhere… South Africa is the best in the world. We just need leadership which is visionary to steer this country"

@CarrieHoney suggested:

"Try NZ. Or maybe somewhere in Europe. Don't give up yet"

@Sam_Baxter wrote:

"Did you consider a different part of Australia to possibly try before making the huge move back to SA? Could be an idea?"

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Source: Briefly News