"Feel Kind of Selfish": SA Mom Shares Why Family Is Returning to Mzansi After Living in Australia
- A South African mother shared an emotional TikTok video revealing her family's decision to leave Australia after two and a half years
- She said her children struggled to find a sense of belonging in Australia, even as she personally thrived in Melbourne
- The family plans to be back in South Africa before Christmas to reunite with loved ones
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A South African mother living in Melbourne has gone viral after sharing an honest and emotional account of why her family is packing up and heading home after two and a half years in Australia.
TikTok user @roxymessage posted the selfie-style video on 5 November 2026, sitting on a couch and speaking candidly to camera. She admitted she had been putting off making the video because she was still working through her own feelings about the decision.
The family relocated to Australia believing they were offering their children safety, opportunity and a better quality of life. By many measures, she says, Australia delivered. But what they did not anticipate was how deeply their children would struggle to feel like they belonged.
A mother's heart torn in two
She was open about the tension she feels personally. While her children found the transition difficult, she described her own experience in Melbourne as one where she genuinely thrived. She spoke warmly about the city's rooftop bars, restaurants and sporting events, the financial freedom, the travel opportunities and the career she rebuilt in the corporate world. She said:
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
"I almost feel kind of selfish admitting that, because while my children have really struggled, I personally have thrived here."
That honesty is part of what struck a nerve with viewers. She described the feeling of leaving not as relief, but as grief, saying she felt like she was mourning the life her family could have had in Australia.
She also reflected on what it means to return to South Africa, acknowledging the crime, infrastructure challenges and security concerns that become part of daily life for residents. Living abroad, she said, gives you a completely different lens through which to see those realities.
The plan is to be back home before Christmas so the family can spend the holidays with loved ones.
View the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to her decision
The video drew hundreds of comments, with South Africans weighing in from all sides:
@Miss_T_Zulu wrote:
"Bottom line… they can't afford to live there any longer"
@User12345678910 said:
"Try Europe.. don't give up mtsase [friend]"
@Mabritish_Vutivi shared:
"No better life anywhere… South Africa is the best in the world. We just need leadership which is visionary to steer this country"
@CarrieHoney suggested:
"Try NZ. Or maybe somewhere in Europe. Don't give up yet"
@Sam_Baxter wrote:
"Did you consider a different part of Australia to possibly try before making the huge move back to SA? Could be an idea?"
More Briefly News stories on expats
- South Africans in the UK face strict Adult Dependent Relative visa rules when sponsoring parents, grandparents, adult children or siblings to join them.
- South African expats in Nairobi celebrated Heritage Day with Springbok jerseys, African attire and traditional food, drawing mixed reactions online in Kenya.
- A UK expat living in Zimbabwe responded to backlash over her gym hygiene video, saying race played no part, while Zimbabweans debated her comments.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za