African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula weighed in on the US midterm election results

Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats and secured a House majority in the 3 November elections

Mbalula linked the Republican defeat to what he called foreign interference in South Africa's domestic affairs

Fikile Mbalula celebrated the US midterm election results as the Democrats produced decisive victories. Image: Artur Widak/ @MbalulaFikile (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has declared his elation at the outcome of the 2026 United States midterm elections, saying he was "over the moon."

Democrats swept both chambers of Congress in what analysts have described as a significant "blue wave." Democrats flipped at least seven Republican-held Senate seats, including historic wins in Kansas, Texas, and Iowa, with projections placing them on course for roughly 53 to 54 seats.

In the House, Democrats secured a projected majority of more than 224 seats, flipping over two dozen Republican-held districts. Trump previously pledged to send every American adult a one-off payment of $5,000 if the Republicans secured control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

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Speaking on 4 November 2026 after voting in South Africa's local government elections, Mbalula discussed the implications of the Republican loss for South Africa's bilateral relationship with Washington.

Mbalula ties Republican defeat to AGOA withdrawal

Mbalula pointed to the removal of South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as a consequence of Republican hostility, and criticised what he described as South African figures who lobbied the American government against the ANC administration.

He appeared to direct his remarks at lobby groups, accusing them of influencing US policy decisions that harmed the country's economy.

"Didn't you know that when AGOA is pulled off, it will not only affect the ANC, but it will affect a chunk of business people who are trading and doing business with the United States of America," Mbalula said.

He also referenced President Donald Trump's claims about violence against white South Africans, pushing back firmly.

"The man believes that we are killing whites here. And then even when white people themselves are telling him that, no, there is nothing like that, he says you are killing them," Mbalula added.

The ANC SG then turned his attention to the results, celebrating the fact that the Democrats seized control from the Republicans.

"It's unfortunate that things have reached this point with America that AGOA had to be withdrawn, but with the Republicans, in particular Donald Trump, being clobbered in both houses, I'm over the moon. I am elated," Mbalula exclaimed.

Cyril Ramaphosa discusses Democrats' victory

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa commented on the results of the 2026 United States midterm elections.

Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House in what analysts described as a major blue wave.

Ramaphosa said the results could usher in a new era in world relations, with implications for trade and investment.

Source: Briefly News