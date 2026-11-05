South African self-taught artist Ricollin Moodley painted a portrait of Victoria Beckham with Victoria Beckham Beauty makeup products as the paint

The portrait caught the attention of the Victoria Beckham Beauty brand's official account, which responded directly to the post

The artwork also sparked a reaction from followers who pointed out just how expensive the materials used in the portrait might have been

A South African self-taught artist has gone viral after painting a stunning portrait of Victoria Beckham. He used nothing but Victoria Beckham Beauty cosmetics as his medium.

Ricollin Moodley painted Victoria Beckham with lipstick. Image: @ricollinart / Instagram / Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ricollin Moodley, who goes by @ricollinart_official on Instagram, shared the artwork on 2 November, describing his creative process in his caption:

"I painted @victoriabeckham entirely with @victoriabeckhambeauty 💄✨ what do you think?"

Instead of traditional paint or pastels, Moodley's use of the brand's cosmetic products to bring the former Spice Girl's likeness to life on canvas turned heads. Victoria Beauty is positioned as a high-end luxury beauty brand, and Ricollin used lipsticks worth R950 each, according to Muse Beauty. He also revealed that he had painted David Beckham using the same range.

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What made the post truly explode online was the response from the brand itself. The verified @victoriabeckhambeauty account commented:

"This is incredible! We are honoured 🤍"

For a self-taught artist from South Africa to receive that kind of recognition directly from an international luxury beauty brand is no small thing. Moodley has built his following by documenting his artistic journey, inviting people to follow along as he grows his craft. See his art below:

Mzansi and the world applaud makeup art

The post drew attention, with fans and art lovers from around the world weighing in.

@chandzi_ said:

"This is incredible ❤️🔥"

@amandajdiver joked:

"Amazing. I would have loved those lip products too 💋😂"

@lidiabg88 quipped:

"Around 5k worth of lipstick went into this masterpiece! 🤣❤️"

@laurajreeves added:

"That's insanely talented 👏"

@mnsb222 laughed:

"Probably the pricest pic you've done yet 😂"

@valeriaids asked:

"How long does it take you to do one of these? 😍 They're amazing!"

@louisegotch2017 said:

"She would love that ❤️"

Other Briefly News stories on South African artists

Renowned Eastern Cape fine artist Qhama Maswana earned widespread national acclaim after a viral Twitter showcase spotlighted his signature, deeply textured oil portraits and rich, expressive colour palettes.

Fibre artist Bhungane Mehlomakulu captivated social media after launching a vibrant punch-needle embroidery series, giving cartoon icons Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup a traditional South African cultural makeover.

Beachgoers in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast town of Ramsgate were captivated after intricate, lifelike statues sculpted from natural driftwood began popping up overnight along the popular Ramsgate Ramble trail.

Source: Briefly News