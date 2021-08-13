A young artist is the toast of social media after pictures of his paintings were shared online by a popular user

The eye-catching images quickly caught the attention of Mzansi as other users took to the comments section to doff their hats to the enthusiastic artist

The art reviews were largely positive as he was not subjected to the bashing often meted out to the infamous 'Rasta'

An artist in South Africa is getting all the love Mzansi can give after pictures of his artwork made the rounds on social media.

A popular Twitter user, @JanVanPotgieter took to his account to give a young intro of the artist to the country courtesy of a series of eye-catching images of his paintings. The caption read:

"This has to be one of the most talented artists we have in SA. Very unique style of painting and the colors are just colorful. Ladies and gentlemen meet @Qhamamaswana, one of the best artists in SA."

An artist in South Africa is getting all the love after pictures of his paintings made the rounds on social media. Image: @Qhamamaswana/ Twitter.

The declaration was enough to pique the interests of Saffas, who swarmed the tweet in their numbers and showed it some love.

Luckily for the enthusiastic artist, the reviews were largely positive as he was not subjected to the bashing normally meted out to the infamous 'Rasta', who has not inspired the confidence of many of the country's self-proclaimed art critics.

Among them were genuine art-lovers who did not hesitate to express their appreciation of the artist's visual prowess, praising him for the meticulous pieces.

@valfra24 noted:

"I hope to be back in South Africa soon. Your art has a strong visual and emotional impact. I’ll pay a visit to your atelier, if possible, and hopefully take back to Italy a piece of your art."

@samakonim declared:

"Unbelievable. In some shots he looks like he's part of the artwork itself. Brilliant."

@StrainsMf asked:

"What about Rasta?"

@AriEmpire_ proclaimed:

"I love this."

@LonerTeejah said:

"Great work."

Stunning self-taught artist, 20, wows Mzansi with realistic paintings

In recent news, Briefly News followed the story of 20-year-old Sisanda Buthelezi, who has been wowing South Africans with her exceptional talent on social media.

The young artist posts snaps of the hyper-realistic pieces of art she completed – some of which she shows off even before they are completed. Buthelezi was born in KwaZulu-Natal but relocated to Pretoria with her parents at the end of 2012.

The talented young lady attended Potchestroom Girls' High School and completely fell in love with art when she took visual arts as a subject in Grade 10. She told Briefly News exclusively:

"I have always enjoyed doodling and drawing, even as a child, but my passion for art sparked when I took visual arts as a subject in Grade 10.

"Under the instruction of Jody Olen, I found and and instantly fell in love with oil painting back in 2016 (17 years old) and was further introduced to other mediums thereafter."

