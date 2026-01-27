Beautiful driftwood sculptures have emerged along Ramsgate's shoreline, igniting curiosity and admiration

A KwaZulu-Natal resident shared videos of the stunning artworks, praising the unknown artist for enhancing the coastline's beauty

The Ramsgate Ramble trail has come alive with these creative displays, attracting walkers and potential tourists alike

A sculpture of a fisherman and his loyal dog in Ramsgate Ramble. Image: PrivateGuy

Sometimes the best surprises show up when you least expect them. That is exactly what beachgoers are experiencing at Ramsgate’s shoreline.

Along the Ramsgate Ramble trail in KwaZulu-Natal, stunning sculptures made from driftwood have mysteriously appeared. The displays include three figures of men and a striking face crafted entirely from washed-up timber. One of the installations can be found at Boulder Beach, with four separate displays spread along the trail.

The creative works were spotted and shared by resident Brendan Cluley. He filmed the sculptures on 25 January 2026 to give his social media followers a closer look.

Known online as the Private Guy, Cluley said the pieces caught locals' attention and sparked curiosity. He gave a shoutout to the unknown artist for creating something so beautiful for the community.

"Thank you to the person who has been making these stunning works of art. I wish I knew who it was, so we could thank them in person."

He added that after filming, many people walked over to the displays, snapping pics and soaking it all in.

"This is such a fantastic initiative and hopefully it will attract many tourists.

To help Facebook users, Cluley added a pinned location in the comments showing where to find the sculptures.

Free art display in KwaZulu-Natal

Cluley later shared another video showing more of the creations he discovered along the beach. This time, he revealed an incredible timber sculpture shaped like a man’s face. Further along the coastline were two smaller fisherman figures, also crafted from the same material.

Cluley gushed about how creativity, time and the sea all played a role in shaping the artworks.

"An awesome reminder that you don’t need a big plan, just get out of the house, walk the beach, and see what you can discover locally."

Original art pieces get rave South African reviews

Social media users are stunned by the sculptures. Many praised the creativity and attention to detail. Others said the artwork has brought wonder to the beach.

Kobie Welgemoed said:

"Fantastic! Whoever is doing it, thank you. It is so special and give such a lot of joy. Be blessed wherever you are."

Gillian Gotte posted:

"Wow! Someone has amazing talent and imagination. "

Hannelie Brauteseth commented:

"Great artwork! Thank you for sharing, and hope we will discover the artist sometime."

Magda Ermitao typed:

"I see his fish is gone at the end of his fishing rod, which was a little stone. Beautiful!"

Betsy Van Loggerenberg

"Stop the clock! Found the treasure."

The Ramsgate Ramble stretches about five kilometres between Ramsgate and Southbroom, just southwest of Margate. The trail is family- and pet-friendly, with sandy sections ideal for picnics and paddling. Walkers can enjoy sea life, coastal plants, and stop at nearby cafés and restaurants along the way.

