An Afrikaner mother posted an emotional TikTok defending her 28-year-old visually impaired son after his arrest in Ohio following a confrontation with an online vigilante group

The mother insisted her son, Arno Andries Francois Venter, was innocent, expressing heartbreak over what she called a lack of support from the Afrikaner community in America

Commenters were sharply divided, with some questioning how alleged evidence appeared on his phone and others urging people to wait for formal legal outcomes

The mother of Arno Venter publicly defended her son following his arrest on 11 criminal charges in Ohio. Image: The Mzansi Plug

Source: Facebook

A South African mother took to TikTok on 1 November 2026 to publicly defend her son after his arrest in Ohio. Her son, 28-year-old Arno Andries Francois Venter, was detained following a confrontation staged by an online vigilante group at his workplace. In the video, she sat beside Arno and spoke with visible emotion, insisting that a grave mistake had been made and that he was not a criminal. She expressed deep anger and hurt, particularly at how quickly members of the Afrikaner community in America had circulated the story before any formal verdict had been reached.

Afrikaner community divided over Ohio arrest

She maintained that an ongoing investigation would clear his name. The clip, posted by TikTok user @katseyemadie, quickly drew strong and conflicting responses. Some viewers were sympathetic, while others raised pointed questions about the evidence allegedly found during the confrontation. The specific nature of the allegations was widely debated in the comments, with several users questioning whether Arno had made any admissions at the time of the sting.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked fierce debate online below:

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Mzansi and Afrikaner expats react

The case sparked a broader conversation among South African expats in America about accountability, community solidarity, and the speed at which social media can shape public opinion before any legal process has concluded.

@kykie wrote:

"Follow Bella Monsoon. Video van arkenning word gewys [A video of a confession is being shown]."

@vivlovetharrts said:

"But they took his phone and they found evidence."

@r.NatashaNotle_H2A_wife shared:

"Ai, ek verstaan nou nie wat hier aangaan nie [I really don't understand what is going on here]?"

@Errie warned:

"Dis nou die tipe mense wat ons Afrikaners in Amerika se naam gat maak. As hy skuldig is aan wat hy gedoen het, is daar net een manier. Tronk toe [This is the type of person who is going to damage the name of Afrikaners in America. If he is guilty of what he did, there is only one way. To prison]."

@vuyani vitic responded:

"Okay, I hear you, but do we have genocide in South Africa?"

@Hamilton_Maxed added:

"He admitted it on camera, now suddenly not."

Other articles about Afrikaner refugees

An Afrikaner refugee couple marked three months in the United States by candidly documenting the exhaustion of navigating relocation aid and administrative hurdles on their days off without personal transport.

Briefly News reported that a US-based South African creator explained that Afrikaner refugee bids are being rejected for failing to prove a credible fear of persecution, leaving applicants with no right of appeal.

reported that a US-based South African creator explained that Afrikaner refugee bids are being rejected for failing to prove a credible fear of persecution, leaving applicants with no right of appeal. The Trump administration proposed nearly doubling initial federal resettlement assistance to up to R72,000 per person to cushion housing, food, and basic setup costs for incoming Afrikaner refugees arriving in the United States.

Source: Briefly News