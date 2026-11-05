DSTV pulled the plug on Mzansi Wethu's telenovela Homecoming after just two seasons on air

Viewers pointed to production company Tshedza Pictures and unresolved storylines as key frustrations

Fans flooded social media with divided reactions about whether the show deserved a second chance

Canal+ cancels Mzansi Wethu's telenovela 'Homecoming'. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

DSTV lit up social media this week when it axed Mzansi Wethu's popular telenovela Homecoming after two seasons. The cancellation, confirmed on 4 November 2026, brought a wave of mixed emotions online. While some viewers felt the plug was pulled too soon, many others argued the writing had been on the wall since the second season aired.

The show's cancelation comes after multi-award-winning actor Thembinkosi Mthembu left the telenovela in season one as Sifiso.

Fan-favourite Shaka iLembe actor Mpilo Mbatha also exited the TV show in season two as Dr Shobane Mnisi.

Entertainment commentator Mlu revealed on his X account on 4 November 2026 that the show has been canned.

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"According to industry sources, the Homecoming on Mzansi Wethu is done and dusted... Canal+, which owns the channel, decided to pull the plug on the popular telenovela on Mzansi Wethu," he wrote.

Soapie fans react

@TreasureMoreiks said:

"Tshedza pictures are the problem….. I mean, look at All4OfUs"

@kbhebhe weighed in:

"After S1 the plot was just all over the place"

@t_tspi shared a lingering frustration:

"Still not over Shwabi + Shobane caught red-handed harvesting human organs and life went on as nothing happened"

@TshidiPruddie wrote:

"Season 2 was unnecessary without Sfiso"

@TumiiiOfficial went further:

"Can they pull the plug on Tshedza Pictures 😭😭😭"

@VanessaMahlombe offered a blunter take:

"It's about time; can't be watching Madlala get away with everything"

CanalPlus cans Mzansi Wethu's 'Homecoming' after 2 seasons. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: UGC

Homecoming Star Khaya Xaba Makes His Debut on Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Smoke and Mirrors actor Khaya Xaba has landed a role on Generations: The Legacy.

Xaba, who currently stars as a high schooler in Mzansi Wethu's telenovela Homecoming, portrays a journalist.

Viewers of the soapie took to social media on Monday, 12 October 2026, to welcome the actor.

Source: Briefly News