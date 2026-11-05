Local Government Elections 2026 Results LIVE – Track Municipal Election Outcomes as IEC Counts Votes
ANC Secures First Official Ward Victory in 2026 Local Government Elections
SOUTH AFRICA - The African National Congress (ANC) has secured the first officially declared ward victory in South Africa’s 2026 Local Government Elections.
The party won Ward 3 in the Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, securing 52.54% of the vote, according to verified results released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).
ANC candidate Derian Aldrey Rooi has been elected to represent the ward in the local council following a contest involving 10 candidates from various political parties and independent groupings. The People’s Movement for Change (PMC) finished in second place, followed by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in third and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in fourth.
The result was declared after electoral officials completed the counting, verification and auditing of ballots from voting stations across the ward. The early victory comes as the IEC continues counting and capturing results from voting stations across the country.
While smaller voting districts in the Northern Cape have already completed their processes, results from major metros, including Johannesburg, eThekwini and Cape Town, are still being processed.
More results are expected as the national election leaderboard continues to take shape.
Duduzane Zuma Sets MK Party’s Sights on Two-Thirds Majority As eThekwini Election Results Roll in
KWAZULU-NATAL — Duduzane Zuma stated that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party was not focused on coalition arrangements as local government election results began filtering through, insisting the party's target remains an outright two-thirds majority.
Speaking as results came in, the party's First Deputy President Zuma was direct about the party's immediate ambitions.
"We're keeping coalitions far out of our minds at the moment; we're going for the all-out win, we're going for the kill, we're going for that two-thirds majority, that's what we're doing," he said.
Zuma references past coalition breakdown in eThekwini
Addressing the issue of coalitions, Zuma acknowledged a difficult history with negotiations, pointing to a previous breakdown in talks where communication collapsed, and talks fell apart.
"The carpet was pulled from under our feet, but it is what it is; we're prepared this time, we won't make any mistakes," he said.
Despite the firm stance on going for a majority, Zuma did not rule out coalition engagement entirely if circumstances required it. He said any potential partners would need to be organisations whose leaders shared the same values, morals, and policy positions as the MK Party.
The MK Party is eyeing big wins in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, but as of the time of the interview, no confirmed eThekwini results had been posted publicly.
KwaZulu-Natal Electoral Officer Ntombifuthi Masinga confirmed that results for the municipality had not yet been audited and therefore could not be displayed. Despite the absence of official figures, the MK Party had already secured a number of wards previously held by the African National Congress.