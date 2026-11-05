21 minutes ago by Mbalenhle Butale

ANC Secures First Official Ward Victory in 2026 Local Government Elections

The ANC have won their first war. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The African National Congress (ANC) has secured the first officially declared ward victory in South Africa’s 2026 Local Government Elections.

The party won Ward 3 in the Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, securing 52.54% of the vote, according to verified results released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

ANC candidate Derian Aldrey Rooi has been elected to represent the ward in the local council following a contest involving 10 candidates from various political parties and independent groupings. The People’s Movement for Change (PMC) finished in second place, followed by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in third and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in fourth.

The result was declared after electoral officials completed the counting, verification and auditing of ballots from voting stations across the ward. The early victory comes as the IEC continues counting and capturing results from voting stations across the country.

While smaller voting districts in the Northern Cape have already completed their processes, results from major metros, including Johannesburg, eThekwini and Cape Town, are still being processed.

More results are expected as the national election leaderboard continues to take shape.