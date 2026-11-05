ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo posted a cryptic but fiery message on X as vote counting got underway

Khumalo's post came a day after South Africans went to the polls on 4 November 2026

Supporters flooded the comments section, with many already addressing him as the incoming mayor of Ekurhuleni

ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo seemingly celebrates Ekurhuleni Election results. Image: XolaniKhumalo

Source: Twitter

ActionSA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo set social media alight on Thursday morning with a post that many are reading as a celebration of the party's early momentum in the metro. With vote counting underway following Wednesday's elections, the mood in Khumalo's corner appeared jubilant.

"Good morning Ekurhuleni 🤚 Ziyakhala 🔥," Khumalo wrote on X at 8:24 AM on 5 November 2026, a day after polls closed on 4 November 2026.

The Zulu phrase "Ziyakhala," loosely meaning things are heating up or the numbers are speaking, sent his supporters into a frenzy, with many interpreting the post as a sign that ActionSA was performing well in the Ekurhuleni count.

Khumalo's vision for Ekurhuleni

Before the elections, Khumalo had been vocal about his plans for the metro during a televised interview in Johannesburg. He argued that insourcing municipal services, specifically security and cleaning, would directly reduce unemployment and help communities tackle crime. His message resonated with voters frustrated by years of service delivery failures in the area.

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Supporters already call him Mayor

The reactions to Khumalo's post were swift and enthusiastic, with many peeps treating the result as a foregone conclusion.

@SirFigo_SA wrote:

"Hola Mr Mayor. You have always been on the right side."

@yenzo_kuhl said:

"You are the incoming mayor, Ekurhuleni is yours."

@JayReal41675 shared:

"After waiting for 5 hours to vote for you, Azikhale🔥"

Not everyone kept it celebratory. Some supporters used the moment to table their expectations loud and clear.

@DIESELFORCE22 stated:

"We voted and we expect our townships to be clean and rid of foreigners, illegal or legalised."

@Tsitso_bazi quipped:

"Lol 😂 those Kempton Park foreigners must start packing now."

@Thuthu23Khumalo had a very specific request:

"Please, Monday, when you get to the office, fire that city manager who has pending cases, but he is still serving in office. Do that for me; I will know I didn't waste my vote. I just want him out, please. Mawhoo and Cyan are fighting over imali y2 yamaRates. Monday."

Khumalo flags Ekurhuleni's policing gaps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Xolani Khumalo warns Ekurhuleni policing is failing after finding no metro officers on the N12, and calls for more personnel and advanced surveillance tech.

Source: Briefly News