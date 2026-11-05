Nota's girlfriend Thandolwethu appeared on Open Chats Podcast Episode 112 and spoke about her alleged connection to streamer Siv

The drama began after a video of a woman believed to be Thandolwethu surfaced online, with Siv reportedly featured in the footage

Siv later hinted at a shared history with Thandolwethu during a separate sit-down with other streamers, seemingly setting off the latest wave of drama

Nota's girlfriend, Thandolwethu, opened up about the Siv scandal on the Open Chats Podcast. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi's girlfriend Thandolwethu found herself at the centre of a buzzing conversation after sitting down with the hosts of the Open Chats Podcast to address the drama swirling around her and controversial streamer Siv.

The appearance, which forms part of Episode 112 of the popular South African podcast, was filmed in a studio with a dark backdrop and graffiti-style mural, with Thandolwethu joining the hosts in a relaxed, freewheeling chat. The conversation took a candid turn when questions about her connection to Siv came up, and she was pressed on whether the two were more than just acquaintances.

What started the Thandolwethu and Siv drama?

The scandal first gained traction after footage of a woman widely believed to be Thandolwethu emerged online, with Siv allegedly connected to the clip. While Nota initially appeared to shrug off the situation publicly, that posture reportedly didn't hold for long.

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Things escalated when Siv appeared in a separate interview alongside other streamers. When asked directly how he knew Thandolwethu, he appeared to suggest the two shared a history, which many viewers interpreted as a pointed revelation. That moment seemed to be what ultimately drew Thandolwethu out to respond publicly.

Thandolwethu opens up on the Podcast

On the Open Chats couch, Thandolwethu was quizzed directly about the situation. During the conversation, the hosts also touched on personal topics, including past relationships and infidelity, with one of the guests openly admitting to having pursued someone else's partner. The interview, candid and at times flirtatious in tone, showed Thandolwethu navigating the questions with varying degrees of directness.

Watch the Open Chats Podcast clip that got people talking:

Reactions on X ranged from playful to pointed, with some users directing their comments at her age and demeanour.

@Fabriz_khosi wrote: "This girl looks and sounds. Nota must be arrested, hey @SAPoliceService 😪😭😭😭"

@princess_tee0 clapped back: "Lol, he can't be arrested… I mean, the girl is 21 years old"

@voiceless__ came to Thandolwethu's defence, posting: "The poor girl didn't even speak much for you to criticise her articulation."

@princess_tee0 replied: "I've heard her speak several times, and she struggles to articulate herself; hence, she didn't even speak much"

Nota plugs girlfriend’s YouTube channel

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota promoted his girlfriend’s YouTube channel on X while trending over old videos of her with other men, leaving social media users sharing jokes and reactions.

Source: Briefly News