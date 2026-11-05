A TikToker greeted fellow South Africans who voted with their green ID books on 4 November 2026

Voters shared funny and relatable experiences of pulling out the old green booklet at polling stations

Many South Africans admitted they were too busy to visit Home Affairs for a Smart ID card upgrade

Green ID book voters brought laughs to the polls. Image: anfreakenzel

Source: UGC

A South African TikToker gave a shout-out to everyone who showed up at the polls on 4 November 2026 clutching a green ID book, and the response was overwhelming.

In the video, content creator @anfreakenzel said in a lighthearted tone:

"Just want to say hello to everyone who voted with a green ID book today. Yoh, we'll die with that ID book. Shame."

The on-screen caption read:

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"Green ID book voters."

The clip quickly struck a chord with South Africans who recognised themselves in the statement.

Green ID books at the polls

Thousands of voters apparently arrived at polling stations with the old green booklets, and many had stories to tell. Some said their books would not scan and had to be processed manually. Others described the looks they got from polling officers when they handed over the ageing document.

The green ID book has largely been replaced by the Smart ID card, which Home Affairs has been rolling out since 2013. Despite the push to upgrade, many South Africans still rely on the older format, citing long queues and limited capacity at Home Affairs offices as reasons for the delay.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi responds with laughter and solidarity

South Africans flooded the comments with their own polling station stories:

@N🍀A🍀T🍀A🍀L🍀I🍀E said:

"Leave us alone...we don't have whole day to go to Home Affairs"

@Reuben Morgan wrote:

"Jan van Riebeeck personally signed my green ID Book"

@Shelby 🇿🇦 shared:

"Heeeeeeyyy ✌😂 mine didn't even scan 😂 they had to manually input my number 😭🤣"

@Caitie_Sea said:

"They said to me.. 'oh, the heritage collection' 🤣"

@Rabo admitted:

"I was so ashamed to hand it over today 😭😭😭 I've never been ashamed before, I think it's time 🧎🏾♀"

@Mpilo Masinga declared:

"And mine is in tatters! Until they start arresting ppl for having one, it is here to stay 😂😂😂😂"

@CBD noted:

"They looked at me like I was mad... 🤣 They checked it and it says issue 1 of 1. I'm 42 now. That book has been with me my whole life. Been through more passports"

@LX #MAFIA joked:

"🤣😂🤣🤣😂 For real, I pulled out my green book at the voting station and my lower back and knees started paining 🤣😂"

For many South Africans, the green ID book is more than just an outdated document. It is a faithful companion that has outlasted passports, survived every election, and apparently still gets the job done.

More Briefly News stories on green ID books

Home Affairs expands its Smart ID bank network to 721 branches nationwide, with Capitec leading and Absa making the biggest gain in the latest network update.

South African pensioners aged 60 and older qualify for a free Smart ID card as green books are phased out, amid mixed reports on queues and bank processing.

East Rand Mall SIM swap row: Lethabo says her green ID book was rejected; she alleges a consultant shouted at her and followed her to the car park.

Source: Briefly News