KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that additional police and military resources were deployed to KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the 4 November 2026 local government elections

The officer revealed that off-duty officers were recalled and placed on duty using a special budget authorised by the National Commissioner

SAPS said the security operation would remain active beyond election day until new municipal councils are formally constituted

Mkhwanazi said police in KZN are still on high alert post elections. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images and @SAPoliceService/ X

Source: UGC

KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service has confirmed it will begin reducing its heightened security presence in KwaZulu-Natal following the 4 November 2026 Local Government Elections, while maintaining a standing force until newly elected councils are formally constituted.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi addressed reporters at an official post-election security briefing, outlining the phased nature of the deployment and the conditions that would trigger a full stand-down. eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah posted a video of the interview.

Why SAPS flooded KZN with extra forces

Mkhwanazi explained that KwaZulu-Natal's pre-election instability, marked by marches and unrest, prompted the national head office to send additional police and military personnel to reinforce the provincial force. On election day itself, a further surge was implemented using a special budget authorised by the National Commissioner, which allowed the province to recall officers who would ordinarily have been off-duty.

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"The budget in terms of mobilisation as the protocol of the South African Police Service remains available," Mkhwanazi said. "If the situation escalates, the members that are ordinarily supposed to be on rest get called back from home so they can come and augment the number of the members that are ordinarily on duty."

Operations to continue until councils are seated

Despite the planned drawdown beginning the day after the election, the officer was clear that the operation is far from over. Forces dedicated to maintaining provincial stability will remain in place, with the intelligence community tasked with monitoring conditions and triggering rapid mobilisation if circumstances deteriorate.

The officer described a three-phase structure: a pre-election deployment, a period covering the election itself and the three days following it, and a post-election phase set to run until municipal governments are functioning.

"Operations are not complete until that council is set up and people are sitting in their positions and we know that there's stability in the province," Mkhwanazi stated. "Until then, we remain in an operation."

Investigations into incidents that occurred during the election period are ongoing, Mkhwanazi confirmed.

Watch the SAPS post-election security briefing from KwaZulu-Natal:

Mkhwanazi urges party unity after politicians killed

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mkhwanazi’s call for unity after an ActionSA member and an MK Party organiser were killed days before the local government elections.

The deaths have renewed concern over political violence in KwaZulu-Natal, where 18 elected councillors have been murdered since the 2021 elections. Mkhwanazi urged the public to wait for investigations to establish whether the killings were politically motivated.

Source: Briefly News