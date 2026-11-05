The goalkeeper has broken his silence after a football match took a tragic turn, leaving a Spanish club mourning one of its players

His first public message comes as reactions to the incident continue to spread across the football community

The tragedy has also raised difficult questions about the treatment of players involved in fatal on-field incidents

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has spoken publicly for the first time following the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel after their on-field collision. Image: jesusowono_25

Source: Instagram

A goalkeeper involved in a collision that led to the death of a Spanish footballer has spoken publicly for the first time, describing the emotional aftermath as the most difficult period of his life. He has also paid tribute to the deceased player and expressed sympathy for his family.

Jesús Owono, who plays for FC Andorra, released a statement on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel. The 30-year-old forward died in hospital on Tuesday, 3 November, after suffering a cardiac arrest following their collision during a Spanish second-division fixture on Monday, 2 November.

Goalkeeper's first statement after Spanish footballer's death

Owono, a 25-year-old international for Equatorial Guinea, said he was struggling to comprehend what had happened.

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"These are the most difficult days of my life. I struggle to find the words, and it is very hard for me to process anything that has happened," he said in a statement released by FC Andorra.

The goalkeeper continued:

"I feel an immense amount of pain over the loss of Jesús. My thoughts are with him, his family, and everyone who loved him."

He acknowledged that there would be questions to address but said his attention remained on the deceased footballer and the people grieving his loss.

"I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect," Owono added before concluding with the words, "Rest in peace, Jesús."

Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel died at age 30 after a serious collision with goalkeeper Jesús Owono. Image: CDTOficial / X

Source: Twitter

Owono receives abuse as teammates rally behind him

The tragedy was followed by a wave of hostile messages directed at the goalkeeper on Instagram. Some users reportedly called him a murderer, prompting him to deactivate his account.

FC Andorra defender Lautaro Spatz subsequently came to his teammate's defence. He described the incident as a tragedy that had left the squad devastated.

Spatz said:

"Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment, and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone."

FC Andorra also appealed for people to show sensitivity and respect towards Owono and the club.

Meanwhile, the loss has prompted tributes across the football community. Barcelona captain Raphinha also spoke about the impact of the tragedy, saying:

"It could happen to any of us."

De Miguel's funeral is scheduled for Thursday, 5 November, in Navahermosa, Toledo. Tenerife will also hold a memorial at its stadium on Saturday, 7 November.

The tributes come as Spanish football continues to come to terms with the death of the 30-year-old striker.

Police investigate fatal collision that claimed Tenerife footballer's life

Briefly News previously reported that Spanish police had opened an investigation following the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

The 30-year-old's death sent shockwaves through Spanish football, prompting tributes from major clubs and football authorities. The circumstances surrounding the incident also brought attention to the investigation and the possible legal implications of the fatal collision.

Source: Briefly News