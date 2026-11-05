Cardi B shared her son Grey Marsean Diggs' face publicly for the first time on his first birthday on 4 November 2026

The rapper had kept her son's identity and name hidden from the public since his birth with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi's heartfelt birthday tribute described carrying Grey through 'one of the most uncertain, high-pressure times' of her life

Cardi B Reveals Son Grey Marsean Diggs' Face on His 1st Birthday in Sweet Post

Source: Instagram

Cardi B has finally given the world a glimpse of her baby boy. On Wednesday, 4 November 2026, the Grammy-winning rapper broke the internet by revealing her son's face and full name for the very first time on Instagram, marking the little one's first birthday most sweetly.

The boy's name is Grey Marsean Diggs, and his father is NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Cardi had kept both the baby's name and face away from public view since his birth, so the reveal sent fans into a complete frenzy online.

Cardi B's Message to Baby Grey

In an emotional birthday post, Cardi opened up about the profound role her pregnancy played during one of the most turbulent chapters of her life. "I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength," she wrote. "I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life!"

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Am I The Drama rapper also touched on what the name means to her personally, writing: "You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile your laugh and your precious spirit."

The post drew over 3 million likes and more than 82,000 comments within hours of going up, a testament to just how eagerly fans had been waiting to meet the newest member of the Diggs-Cardi family.

Celebrities and fans react

The comment section was flooded with well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Here is a selection of the reactions:

@kellyrowland wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY GREY!!"

@remyma gushed: "Oh Em Geeee😍give me them lipsssss too stinking cute💋happy bday baby"

@ericamena said: "Cardi you make BEAUTIFUL Babies🙏🏽♥️"

@ayandathabethe_ reacted: "You cooked 🔥🔥🔥😍"

@refilwemodiselle added: "What an adorable cuteypie 😍❤️🙌🏻"

@macdaddyahna wrote: "Oh my goodness cutenessssss overload🥹🥹😍😍"

South African actress and presenter @babes_wodumo also dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments, joining the global chorus of love for baby Grey.

Cardi B addresses Stefon Diggs video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cardi B broke her silence after a trending video showed her arguing with Stefon Diggs outside a coffee shop in Maryland.

Cardi addressed the situation on X (Twitter) and explained why she was yelling at her baby daddy.

Source: Briefly News