Alan Jones, one of only two Australians to win the Formula One world championship, passed away at the age of 80

Jones claimed the F1 title in 1980 and went on to win 12 grands prix across a career spanning a decade

The champion competed for 10 seasons before retiring from the sport in 1986

Australian Formula One world champion Alan Jones has died at the age of 80, according to a report by The Guardian.

Australian F1 World Champion Alan Jones Dies Aged 80

Source: Getty Images

Jones remains one of only two Australians in history to have clinched the Formula One world title, having secured his championship victory in 1980.

A Career Defined by Consistency

Across a decade of competition, Jones accumulated 12 grand prix victories before hanging up his helmet. He raced for 10 seasons in total, retiring from the sport in 1986.

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His 1980 championship triumph cemented his legacy as one of the most significant figures in Australian motorsport history, a distinction shared by very few of his compatriots at the pinnacle of the sport.

Australian F1 World Champion Alan Jones Dies Aged 80

Source: Getty Images

Australia's Rare F1 Champions

Jones stood among a select group of drivers who reached the very top of Formula One. Only two Australians have ever won the world championship, making his 1980 title a landmark achievement not just for Jones personally, but for Australian motor racing as a whole.

His passing marks the end of an era for a generation of fans who watched him compete at the highest level of the sport.

Source: Briefly News