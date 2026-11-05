Former junior-flyweight Ayanda Barnabas was found dead in his vandalised Mdantsane home alongside a friend

Boxing SA confirmed that retired professional boxers receive no funeral cover, leaving Barnabas's family without support

Community advocates and welfare groups launched an urgent appeal for donations to fund a dignified burial

The death of former professional boxer Ayanda Barnabas has reignited urgent questions about the welfare of retired South African fighters, with his family left unable to afford a funeral after he was found dead in his vandalised home in Mdantsane.

Ayanda Barnabas passed away after being found dead in vandalised home in Mdantsane. Photo: Luyanda Kana

Source: Facebook

Barnabas, who competed as a junior flyweight between 1985 and 1992 during one of the division's most competitive eras, died in deeply impoverished circumstances. He was discovered deceased alongside a friend inside his home, which had been vandalised.

Boxing SA offers no protection for retired fighters

According to The Herald, Boxing South Africa, the statutory body that governs the sport in the country, confirmed that retired professional boxers fall outside any funeral cover or financial assistance scheme. This means Barnabas's family received no institutional support following his passing, leaving them to appeal to the public for help.

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Community advocates and welfare organisations have since stepped in, launching a fundraising drive aimed at securing enough money for Barnabas to receive a dignified burial. The appeal has drawn attention to a broader failure to provide for fighters after their careers end.

A pattern of neglect

Barnabas's story is not an isolated one. The conditions in which he lived and died reflect a persistent gap in how South African boxing authorities care for those who gave their careers to the sport. No formal safety net exists for retired pugilists once they step out of the ring for the last time.

The family continues to seek donations as they work to give Barnabas the sendoff his supporters believe he deserves.

Zolani Tete's father breaks silence

Briefly News previously reported that two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete was shot dead outside his Mdantsane home on Friday night

Tete's father said his son was known for boxing and music and had done nothing to put his life in danger.

Source: Briefly News