Ayanda Barnabas: Boxing Community in Mourning After South African Fighter Found Dead in Mdantsane
- Former junior-flyweight Ayanda Barnabas was found dead in his vandalised Mdantsane home alongside a friend
- Boxing SA confirmed that retired professional boxers receive no funeral cover, leaving Barnabas's family without support
- Community advocates and welfare groups launched an urgent appeal for donations to fund a dignified burial
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The death of former professional boxer Ayanda Barnabas has reignited urgent questions about the welfare of retired South African fighters, with his family left unable to afford a funeral after he was found dead in his vandalised home in Mdantsane.
Barnabas, who competed as a junior flyweight between 1985 and 1992 during one of the division's most competitive eras, died in deeply impoverished circumstances. He was discovered deceased alongside a friend inside his home, which had been vandalised.
Boxing SA offers no protection for retired fighters
According to The Herald, Boxing South Africa, the statutory body that governs the sport in the country, confirmed that retired professional boxers fall outside any funeral cover or financial assistance scheme. This means Barnabas's family received no institutional support following his passing, leaving them to appeal to the public for help.
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Community advocates and welfare organisations have since stepped in, launching a fundraising drive aimed at securing enough money for Barnabas to receive a dignified burial. The appeal has drawn attention to a broader failure to provide for fighters after their careers end.
A pattern of neglect
Barnabas's story is not an isolated one. The conditions in which he lived and died reflect a persistent gap in how South African boxing authorities care for those who gave their careers to the sport. No formal safety net exists for retired pugilists once they step out of the ring for the last time.
The family continues to seek donations as they work to give Barnabas the sendoff his supporters believe he deserves.
Zolani Tete's father breaks silence
Briefly News previously reported that two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete was shot dead outside his Mdantsane home on Friday night
Tete's father said his son was known for boxing and music and had done nothing to put his life in danger.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Sports Journalist with over nine years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.