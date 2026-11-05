Solo traveller @krystenkaladkarin is hitchhiking over 20,000 km from Mozambique to Morocco on Day 8 of her journey

She filmed herself stepping between Mozambique and South Africa to show how effortless the crossing could be without visa restrictions

Her video went viral after she opened up about the emotional toll of passport privilege as a Filipino traveller in Africa

A Filipino solo traveller exposed the stark reality of passport privilege in a raw and emotional video that struck a nerve with viewers around the world. @krystenkaladkarin is on Day 8 of an ambitious solo hitchhiking expedition spanning more than 20,000 kilometres from Mozambique to Morocco.

A Filipino traveller shared the toll of passport privilege in Africa. Image: @krystenkaladkarin / Instagram / Jakubzerdzicki / Pexels

Source: UGC

On 4 November, she posted a selfie-style travel vlog filmed across a beach border crossing between the two countries, speaking directly to the camera about what it means to travel on a Filipino passport. Standing at the edge of the Mozambique-South Africa border, she walked back and forth between the two countries to make a point. The crossing took seconds. No queues, no paperwork, no fees. She wanted to show how simple it could be for anyone if passport privilege did not exist.

But the reality she described was very different. With her Mozambican visa nearing its end and no straightforward access to neighbouring countries, she found herself stuck. A friend, she explained, had simply stepped across the border into South Africa without applying for a visa or paying a cent, and walked back into Mozambique with an extended stay. For her, that same border crossing required fees, stacks of documents, and a trip to the embassy in Maputo.

What made the video by @krystenkaladkarin hit hardest was not the logistics but the emotional weight she carried. She described being questioned repeatedly about her finances, qualifications, salary, and travel history, just to be allowed entry as a tourist. She spoke of how humiliating it felt to have to prove her worth at every border. She said:

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"I feel like I am so unworthy to embark on an expedition of this scale. I feel like I don't deserve to be here. I'm not meant to travel."

She was clear that movement should not be defined by where someone was born, and that every traveller deserved the same right to pursue their dreams on the road. Watch her border-crossing video that sparked the conversation:

Travellers around the world respond

The video connected with viewers who recognised her experience as their own:

@hike.bfree wrote:

"You're definitely incredible 🔥"

@postcardsfrombori said:

"This is so unfair!! Breaks my heart every time ❤️"

@hello.lifey shared:

"Your journey is inspiring 🤍 You're bringing attention to realities and challenges that often go unspoken, yet you continue to shine, push forward, and make things happen despite the circumstances. You are truly an inspiration 🙌"

@karemexploress added:

"I understand this so much! I went to Mozambique as well and had to pay a lot of money for the visa! And couldn't see South Africa for visa reasons as well 🥹"

@rabia_mtmr said:

"Humiliating - yep, that's the word. To prove you are a good human. This is one thing I do not enjoy when I travel. It's so hard and we love you for showing this to the world. Passport privilege is such a real thing ♥️🫶🏼"

@isavasquezn wrote:

"It's so unfair!! I suffered so much to get my Namibia visa on time while all my European friends could just get it at the border without them checking anything 😪"

@janhendrikeming noted:

"I can't believe what you have to go through to just get into that country as a tourist, and most other travellers can enter visa-free for 90 days. But the Philippines allows visa-free entry for South Africans. It's so unfair."

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Source: Briefly News