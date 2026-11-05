A post-mortem report has identified the cause of death for Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel, who collapsed during a second-tier league match on Monday

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono, whose collision with De Miguel triggered the incident, broke his silence in an emotional statement days after facing online abuse

Spanish police have opened an investigation into the death as additional autopsy tests are still being conducted at a specialist lab on the Spanish mainland

A post-mortem examination has concluded that Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel died as a result of "accidental chest trauma", following a fatal on-pitch collision during a second-tier fixture on Monday.

Jesus de Miguel's Cause of Death Revealed as Accidental Chest Trauma After Pitch Collision

Source: Twitter

Pathologists submitted their preliminary findings to an investigating court in Santa Cruz, the capital of Tenerife. De Miguel, 30 and a father of one, suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance on his way to Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Emergency personnel resuscitated him en route. Additional tests from the autopsy are still being conducted at a specialist laboratory on the Spanish mainland.

His funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

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The collision that ended the match

The incident occurred during CD Tenerife's clash with Andorra FC, when goalkeeper Jesus Owono, 25, from Equatorial Guinea, collided with De Miguel near the halfway line, with Owono's knee making contact with the striker's chest. The referee showed Owono a red card before abandoning the match seven minutes into stoppage time, with the scoreline level at 2-2.

Spanish police opened an investigation, though authorities indicated this is standard procedure in cases where the cause of death is not natural.

Owono speaks out amid online backlash

Owono faced intense public criticism in the aftermath, including chants of "murderer" from sections of the crowd and a wave of hostile messages online. He subsequently closed his Instagram account.

Journalist Iván Alvarez, speaking on Spanish radio station COPE, said Owono wished to apologise to De Miguel's family in person at an appropriate time, and that he intended to do so privately before making any further public statement. Alvarez also noted that Andorra's club maintained there was no ill intent behind the challenge, describing it as a mistimed action with tragic consequences.

De Miguel began his professional career with Leganés B in 2015 and went on to represent nine clubs in Spain before joining CD Tenerife last year.

Real Madrid faces pressure following Kylian Mbappé controversy

Briefly News previously reported that Real Madrid issued an apology to China after comments by Kylian Mbappé sparked widespread criticism and affected the French forward's commercial relationships.

The controversy reportedly led to the suspension of La Liga broadcasts in China, while several Chinese companies ended their partnerships with the football star.

Source: Briefly News