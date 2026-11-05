Cristiano Ronaldo announces his retirement from international football, ending his Portugal career after 23 years

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner leaves as men's international football's record goalscorer with 146 goals in 234 appearances

Ronaldo bows out after helping Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to an extraordinary chapter with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Portugal Retirement, Brings 23-Year International Career to an End

Source: Getty Images

The 41-year-old forward confirmed on Thursday, November 5, that he intends to step away from the national team after the November international break.

Ronaldo also indicated that he would hand back Portugal's iconic number seven shirt, marking the end of an era for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. According to Reuters, the Al-Nassr forward made the announcement in a social media post.

The Portuguese superstar leaves the national team as its record appearance holder, having represented his country 234 times and scored 146 goals.

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Both figures are all-time records in men's international football, underlining the remarkable contribution he has made to his country over more than two decades.

Ronaldo's remarkable journey with Portugal

Ronaldo made his senior international debut in August 2003 and went on to become one of the most influential players in the country's football history. He helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship, their first major international trophy, before adding two UEFA Nations League titles to his collection.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward also represented Portugal at six World Cups, becoming the first player to score at six editions of the tournament during the 2026 competition.

His final World Cup campaign ended in July when Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the round of 16.

Ronaldo's retirement comes after earlier uncertainty

The announcement comes after Ronaldo previously considered ending his international career following the 2026 World Cup.

In October, he disclosed that he had prepared a farewell letter to the Portuguese people after the tournament but was persuaded to reconsider his decision by Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.

He subsequently insisted that he remained available for national team selection following a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus.

However, Ronaldo has now made his decision, bringing an extraordinary international career closer to its final chapter.

Although he is leaving the Portugal setup, the 41-year-old's club career with Al-Nassr remains separate from his international retirement.

Lionel Messi's luxury yacht

Briefly News previously reported that Lionel Messi ordered an 88-foot luxury yacht from Sunreef Yachts, adding another impressive vessel to his MIM Ocean fleet.

The UAE-built catamaran features five cabins, a spacious master suite and facilities designed for family entertainment, including a dedicated jet ski garage.

Source: Briefly News