Bafana Bafana have confirmed their final selection for two November encounters against Kenya

Pitso Mosimane has trimmed his preliminary squad ahead of the crucial 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures

The 27-man selection features a mix of locally based players and South African footballers competing abroad

Pitso Mosimane has announced his final Bafana Bafana squad for the November 2026 AFCON qualifiers against Kenya. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has named his final 27-man squad for the November 2026 double-header against Kenya in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The announcement was made on Thursday, 5 November 2026, as South Africa prepare for two meetings with Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars.

The final selection follows the 38-man preliminary squad announced on 23 October.

Full Bafana Bafana squad for November 2026

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns).

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Defenders: Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Samukele Kabini (FC Molde), Fawaaz Basadien (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers FC), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela CD), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City).

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Houston Dynamo), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire), Tashreeq Matthews (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise), Luther Singh (AEL Limassol), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Ndlovu (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Bafana Bafana prepare for two Kenya encounters

Bafana Bafana will begin their November campaign against Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena in Johannesburg on Friday, 13 November. Kick-off is set for 18:00 before the teams meet again in Nairobi four days later, on Tuesday, 17 November.

The return match will take place in Kenya, where the hosts have already booked their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Kenya will co-host the continental competition with Uganda and Tanzania.

For South Africa, however, the double-header presents an opportunity to strengthen their bid for qualification. Every point could prove valuable as they look to secure a place at the tournament.

The fixtures also set up an interesting reunion, with Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane going up against Benni McCarthy, the former South African striker who is now in charge of Kenya.

With the 27-man squad finalised, Mosimane and his charges can now turn their attention to the two encounters.

Bafana Bafana's World Cup bonus payment still outstanding

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana players had received their official FIFA prize money from the 2026 World Cup, but were still waiting for a separate bonus promised by Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie.

A source within the national team camp told KickOff that the FIFA-related payments had been distributed approximately a month earlier. However, McKenzie's promised R5 million reward for beating South Korea remained unpaid.

Source: Briefly News