Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe suffered a jaw injury during the third Test against New Zealand in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series

Kolbe confirmed doctors removed his wires and elastics about a week ago as he works towards his return to the field

South Africa face Italy this Saturday, with France and Ireland to follow in the Nations Championship

Cheslin Kolbe has broken his silence on the jaw injury that sidelined him ahead of the Nations Championship, revealing the painful recovery process he has endured since sustaining the knock in the third Test against New Zealand during Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series.

The Springboks speedster confirmed that medical hardware keeping his jaw in place was only removed roughly a week ago, marking a significant milestone in his rehabilitation.

Kolbe Eager to Return to Rugby

"I got my wires and elastics removed about a week ago, so I can actually go out and eat something now," Kolbe said, addressing his recovery with his trademark composure and humour.

The winger made clear just how much time away from the game has weighed on him. "I'm excited to get back. It's been way too long — it doesn't feel normal to just sit at home and watch rugby," he added.

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Kolbe also expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of returning to club rugby with the Stormers. "I'm just grateful for the opportunity to come back home and play for the Stormers again where everything started for me," he said.

Springboks Eye Nations Championship Glory

While Kolbe works through his recovery, the Springboks move forward without him as the Nations Championship gets under way this weekend. Rassie Erasmus's side face Italy on Saturday, with matches against France and Ireland to follow in the coming weeks.

South Africa head into the competition in a strong position, sitting atop the Southern Hemisphere rankings. New Zealand remain their closest challengers, occupying second place.

Source: Briefly News