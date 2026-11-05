50 Cent took to Instagram on 5 November 2026 to send Diddy a cheeky birthday message that left the internet in stitches

The jab comes as the disgraced mogul sits behind bars awaiting trial on federal charges, including racketeering

Fans flooded the comments section, praising the rapper's signature petty humour and unstoppable trolling streak

50 Cent trolled Diddy with a savage 57th birthday message. Image: 50cent

Source: Getty Images

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson never misses an opportunity to remind the world exactly how he feels about Sean "Diddy" Combs. On Thursday, 5 November 2026, the American rapper dropped a birthday post on Instagram that had his followers losing it, writing: "Happy 57th B day Diddy wishing you many more, LOL."

The timing was deliberate and deeply pointed. Diddy, whose legal name is Sean Combs, turned 57 while serving time in custody on federal charges that include racketeering. The "many more" in 50's message landed like a punchline nobody could ignore — a not-so-subtle nod to the years the disgraced mogul could be spending behind bars.

50 Cent's long-running feud with Diddy

The two have never been close, but 50 Cent's campaign against Combs escalated significantly after Diddy's arrest in November 2024. Among the most explosive moves was his decision to release a clip from his forthcoming Netflix docuseries on Combs, which featured a phone call recorded on 5 November 2024, just six days before Diddy's arrest on federal charges. That date is also, notably, Diddy's birthday — making 50's latest post feel like an annual tradition of calculated shade.

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The Instagram post was an immediate hit, racking up 1.3 million likes and drawing tens of thousands of comments from fans who have come to love the rapper's unapologetic approach to the entire saga.

Fans celebrate 50 Cent's petty humour

Reactions poured in quickly, with most commenters applauding the sharp wit:

@jaimiesultana: "😂😂😂 I love how petty you are"

@therealbohobae: "I'm sorry but I love 50's level of petty"

@talwiinder: "😂😂savage"

@maizambo: "I wouldn't want to be this man's enemy; he is diabolical. 😂😂"

@deepcoremelanin: "You're having way too much fun with this 😭"

@syedazoyazaidi: "I aspire to be as petty as you 😂"

@naynaybayofficial: "Wishing you many more" 😭😭 Curtis, are we counting birthdays or years?! LOG OUT 😂"

@sullenclothing: "We can hear your laugh in this post @50cent 😆😆😆"

South African celebrity Mihlali Ndamase, known online as @mihlalii_n, also jumped into the comments with a string of laughing emojis, showing the moment resonated well beyond American shores.

50 Cent takes a swipe at Tyler Perry

Briefly News reported that 50 Cent reacted to news that fellow filmmaker Tyler Perry is being sued for a whopping $260 million, approximately R4 billion, taking a jab at him.

Some social media users saw right through 50 Cent and argued that he wasn’t being sincere.

Source: Briefly News