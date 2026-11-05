Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was arrested alongside four other men

The five men allegedly assaulted a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigator during a vehicle seizure operation

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the arrest, and social media users had plenty to say about the former first son

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in after Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was arrested alongside four other men in Harare. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo, Daily Sun

Source: Facebook

Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo had a very simple reaction to news of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe's arrest: a single facepalm emoji posted on X. The viral post drew a wave of responses from netizens who had plenty of thoughts about the fallen first son.

Chatunga Mugabe has long been a controversial figure, having attracted public attention over the years for his behaviour rather than any notable achievements. His father, Robert Mugabe, led Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until he was ousted in a military-assisted transition in 2017 and died in 2019.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe arrested in Zimbabwe

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was among five men arrested on 4 November 2026. According to ZimLive, the group allegedly assaulted an investigator from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) during an operation to seize two vehicles that were reportedly smuggled from South Africa.

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Sizwe Dhlomo shared the ZimLive breaking news post on X with nothing but a a bored emojie, letting it do all the talking. The understated response resonated with many users who were equally exasperated by the development.

See post here:

Netizens react to the former first son's troubles

The post drew sharp reactions from across the platform. Rapper Stogie T's words were quoted in the replies, with @sniff_rogue highlighting his cutting observation:

"African heroes with spoiled rotten kids."

@leePhiwo was bewildered by the trajectory of Chatunga's life, writing:

"How is it possible to grow up in such a wealthy family and end up looking like you never drank clean water, let alone fruits and vegetables. Whole president's son...ayi ngeke."

@infitelyeternal took a more cautionary stance, urging that the former first son be kept away from political spaces:

"Keep this man far from politics… we might just witness something wild."

Bellarmine was arrested in Zimbabwe

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, 29, was arrested alongside four other men on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

The arrests came amid a police investigation into luxury vehicles allegedly smuggled into Zimbabwe.

Source: Briefly News