Alostro Gets Pampered at Spa Salon, and Mzansi Has Jokes
- South African rapper Alostro was spotted getting a pampering session at a nail salon, and the photos made their way online
- Fans and followers flooded the comments with hilarious reactions, calling him everything from a future mayor to a brand ambassador
- The post sparked a wave of banter about the hip-hop artist's soft side, with peeps weighing in on the unexpected treat
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South African rapper Alostro, known by his fans as iPhara, raised eyebrows and smiles after photos of him getting pampered at a spa salon circulated on Instagram, sending his followers into a frenzy of jokes and playful commentary.
The post, shared by his account, showed the rapper in full relaxation mode, nails and all. While it may seem like a low-key moment, his fanbase had plenty to say about the unexpected sight.
Who is Alostro?
Alostro, popularly known as iPhara, is a Pretoria-based hip-hop artist who has built a loyal following in South Africa's rap scene. His fanbase, which appears to include fellow artists and industry figures, clearly enjoys keeping tabs on his off-stage moments just as much as his music.
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The nail session may have been a simple self-care moment, but for Mzansi, it was more than enough to get the timelines buzzing.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Mzansi reacts to iPhara's soft side
The comments section was quickly taken over by fans who could not resist poking fun. @ayjaforever_1987 kicked things off with:
"iPhara getting that TLC treatment. 😂"
@khaos3310 took a more serious angle, writing:
"Single-handedly saving Hip Hop is no easy.”
@_mpendulolanga_ crowned him:
"The incoming mayor wa Pitori. 🌆"
@kimberley46664 doubled down with:
"Our president wa 012. 🙌"
@lemohang_khotso brought the humour with:
"Ah Brand Ambassador ya Loloto. 😂😂"
@iamshimza1, who turned out to be DJ Shimza, could not hold back either, commenting:
"Nkare o setse ka 20%. 🔋"
@siir__lloyd had perhaps the funniest take of the lot:
"Bro wanted to take his nails back," suggesting Alostro had second thoughts mid-appointment.
@champagne_gusto kept it short with:
"Cardi cartel. 🙌"
Aolstro got a big break in music
Alostro, a well-known South African street dweller, appeared in a Lancewood commercial that began circulating on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.
The Barbie Chronicles shared the clip on Instagram, praising Alostro for landing the paid brand deal.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za