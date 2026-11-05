South African rapper Alostro was spotted getting a pampering session at a nail salon, and the photos made their way online

Fans and followers flooded the comments with hilarious reactions, calling him everything from a future mayor to a brand ambassador

The post sparked a wave of banter about the hip-hop artist's soft side, with peeps weighing in on the unexpected treat

Alostro left social media users amused after a video showed him enjoying a pampering session at a spa salon. Image: Alostro

Source: Facebook

South African rapper Alostro, known by his fans as iPhara, raised eyebrows and smiles after photos of him getting pampered at a spa salon circulated on Instagram, sending his followers into a frenzy of jokes and playful commentary.

The post, shared by his account, showed the rapper in full relaxation mode, nails and all. While it may seem like a low-key moment, his fanbase had plenty to say about the unexpected sight.

Who is Alostro?

Alostro, popularly known as iPhara, is a Pretoria-based hip-hop artist who has built a loyal following in South Africa's rap scene. His fanbase, which appears to include fellow artists and industry figures, clearly enjoys keeping tabs on his off-stage moments just as much as his music.

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The nail session may have been a simple self-care moment, but for Mzansi, it was more than enough to get the timelines buzzing.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to iPhara's soft side

The comments section was quickly taken over by fans who could not resist poking fun. @ayjaforever_1987 kicked things off with:

"iPhara getting that TLC treatment. 😂"

@khaos3310 took a more serious angle, writing:

"Single-handedly saving Hip Hop is no easy.”

@_mpendulolanga_ crowned him:

"The incoming mayor wa Pitori. 🌆"

@kimberley46664 doubled down with:

"Our president wa 012. 🙌"

@lemohang_khotso brought the humour with:

"Ah Brand Ambassador ya Loloto. 😂😂"

@iamshimza1, who turned out to be DJ Shimza, could not hold back either, commenting:

"Nkare o setse ka 20%. 🔋"

@siir__lloyd had perhaps the funniest take of the lot:

"Bro wanted to take his nails back," suggesting Alostro had second thoughts mid-appointment.

@champagne_gusto kept it short with:

"Cardi cartel. 🙌"

Aolstro got a big break in music

Alostro, a well-known South African street dweller, appeared in a Lancewood commercial that began circulating on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

The Barbie Chronicles shared the clip on Instagram, praising Alostro for landing the paid brand deal.

Source: Briefly News