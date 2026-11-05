Ghost Hlubi shared a video of himself dancing out of an open sliding door of a moving minivan on a public road

Fans on X were left stunned, with some questioning whether the stunt was legal and others comparing it to Focalistic

Several netizens raised safety concerns, with one suggesting the footage could be AI-generated

Ghost Hlubi sparked concern after a video showed him driving a van at high speed. Image: Ghost Hlubi

Source: Facebook

Ghost Hlubi has set tongues wagging after a video surfaced on X showing him hanging out of the open sliding door of a moving black minivan, performing a wild, exaggerated dance routine while the vehicle cruised along an outdoor road lined with hills and trees. The handheld clip, which has an upbeat and comedic feel, was shared by user @Deefada13, who posted it with the caption:

"What is this boy doing? Is this even allowed 😭😭😭😭"

The footage quickly gathered significant attention, with hundreds of thousands of views rolling in within hours of being posted on 3 November 2026.

Focalistic comparisons surface

Not everyone was convinced that Ghost Hlubi deserved the heat, though. @TshegoF68313 pointed out a double standard in the response, writing:

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"Focalistic also did the same thing, but everyone is quiet. 😂😂 But for Ghost Hlubi it's dangerous. 😭😂"

The comparison to Focalistic added another layer to the conversation, with some netizens weighing in on whether the backlash was fair or fuelled by something beyond the stunt itself. Ghost Hlubi has not publicly responded to the stir caused by the clip.

Was Ghost Hlubi's stunt dangerous?

The video shows Hlubi in full swing, leaning out of the van's open door as it moves at speed, in what many felt was a reckless move on a public road. The clip sparked immediate reactions from netizens, ranging from genuine worry to flat-out humour.

@BosepeNgeke raised alarm, writing:

"If not AI, this is dangerous af."

@imheaven_sent was both baffled and amused, saying:

"He doesn't believe that he actually really fell off this time around, like seriously motionless. 😭😂"

See post here:

Ghost Hlubi clapped back at Nota

Ghost Hlubi hit back at Nota Baloyi after the podcaster publicly questioned his talent on Music Pulse.

Nota made the remarks during a recent episode, linking Ghost Hlubi's appearances with CPC Stars and Tyla's sister, Sydney Seethal.

Source: Briefly News