A South African TikToker filmed himself walking into a stranger's home and asking the family if he could sleep over

The family refused, insisting there was no space, while their children burst into laughter in the background

The comedic clip quickly gained traction, with thousands of viewers sharing their own memories and reactions

He walked into a random family's home. Image: @sanelendzobane

Source: TikTok

A South African TikToker known as @sanelendzobane had Mzansi in stitches after posting a prank video on 4 November 2026 in which he knocked on a stranger's door and casually asked if he could sleep over.

The clip, filmed in selfie-style inside a modestly furnished home, shows the family reacting with a firm "No" the moment he makes his request. Adults in the background kept refusing, telling him there was simply no space, while the children could not contain themselves and erupted in laughter. At one point, someone in the household suggested he could sleep on the wardrobe if he was so determined to stay. Unbothered by the pushback, he doubled down and announced he would be sleeping there anyway, telling them to go ahead and lock the door.

His caption read:

"The one laughing made me WEAK, I almost laughed. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 anyways guys ngisemzini wabantu" ("I am in someone else's house").

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Prankster pounces on random family

The video's charm came from how natural and unscripted the whole exchange felt. The family's disbelief, the children's giggling, and the prankster's straight-faced insistence on staying all combined to create a moment that felt genuinely funny rather than staged.

One commenter pointed out that a woman in the background was asking him if he was a witch, adding an extra layer of comedy that many viewers only caught on a second watch.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the random sleepover prank

South Africans flooded the comments section on his page with over 1,665 replies, sharing memories and cracking jokes:

@Lebo M wrote:

"Ekhaya there was always this mentally ill woman that comes over at any time, any day to sleep over and beka lala phantsi (she would just lie on the floor). Auntiza, she was even considered family we loved her, funny as hell 😭😹 may her soul rest man 😹 you brought back memories 🤍"

@bluey said:

"🙎🏿♂: sanibonani (greetings) 👶🏿: AHEEEEE! 🙎🏿♂: ninjani? (how are you?) 👶🏿: RE SHAPOOOOOO! (we are fine!)"

@🧚♀ reacted:

"'Nana! Hey no!' 😭😭 emizini yabantu? (In someone's house?)"

@khados noted:

"The other lady is asking if you're a witch (no tou farea?)"

@Aries Hun_😻 said:

"Please come to my house 😭😭"

More Briefly News stories on pranks

A South African TikToker claimed he had the title deed to a family’s home, sparking chaos and threats in a viral prank that drew thousands of comments online.

Malcolm Wentzel’s TikTok ghost prank on Sis Tembi after her holiday had South Africans in stitches; her funny reaction and fans’ comments stole the show.

A South African gogo mistook an AI ghost filter for a Tokoloshe and made heartfelt requests to it, leaving TikTok users who saw the clip in stitches.

Source: Briefly News