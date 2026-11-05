Jason Vanporppal flew over 30 hours from Los Angeles to Cape Town, stopping in Istanbul and Johannesburg along the way

The American skater has a deep connection with South Africa after previously skateboarding across the continent from Uganda

South Africans online gave Jason a warm welcome back, urging him to explore hidden gems before heading to Johannesburg

American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal is back in South Africa. He touched down in Cape Town on 4 November after a gruelling 30-hour journey from Los Angeles that took him through Istanbul and Johannesburg before he finally landed in the Mother City.

Jason Vanporppal was delighted to be back in South Africa. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: Facebook

In a selfie-style video filmed from his couch, a jet-lagged but visibly excited Jason told his followers the trip involved three different flights and some wild layovers. His travel companion Mitch made the journey with him.

The skateboarder's return to Cape Town is not just another travel vlog stop. Jason previously skateboarded across Africa, starting from Uganda, and that journey gave him a deep personal connection to the continent. Flying back over the route he once covered on a board brought back a flood of memories. He said:

"Coming back just brought so many memories. This is why I had such a close connection with Africa in general, because of this whole journey."

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Jason plans to spend one week in Cape Town before heading to Johannesburg for the rest of the month. He said he wants to skate, run, meet locals and eat his way through the city.

South Africans in the comments were overjoyed to have him back and wasted no time pointing him towards the best spots. Watch Jason's return video below:

Mzansi welcomes Jason with open arms

South Africans flooded the comments with love and local recommendations:

Wendy Waterhouse Louw said:

"Welcome back Jason Vanporppal! We think you must move to Cape Town! You're one of us now and 🇿🇦 love you! 🥰 You must go to Kraal Bay/Langebaan (to the lagoon) before you go to JHB! It's absolutely stunning! 🤩"

Lerato Goge-Pettersson wrote:

"😂 Jason didn't believe us when we said he would get hooked by South Africa. Welcome back, Jason. Enjoy your stay."

Simon Bernhardt said:

"You're back. Try the deep south Kraal Kombuis for the ultimate outdoor braai restaurant!"

Edwin Lionel Strydom added:

"Welcome back, buddy!"

Tarien Brown noted:

"See how your views and engagement climbed since being back 👀 it's a sign."

Other Briefly News stories on Jason Vanporppal's skate trek

After officially crossing the finish line in Cape Town, completing months of unmotorised skateboarding from Uganda, Vanporppal took to TikTok to declare that he had fallen completely in love with South Africa and its people.

Nearing the final leg of his 6,400-kilometre journey across seven African nations, Vanporppal was greeted by an overwhelming, roaring reception in the Western Cape town of Paarl, where hundreds of residents and schoolkids lined the streets to cheer his arrival.

American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal was pulled over by traffic officers near Bloemfontein while making his way through the Free State on an ambitious cross-continental charity trek from Uganda to Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News