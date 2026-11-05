A Russian travel vlogger filmed herself walking through Johannesburg streets, calling the city one of the most dangerous in the world

The video references the Numbeo Crime Index 2026, which ranked Johannesburg 5th globally with a score of 80.8

South Africans pushed back in the comments, saying the video shows only one side of the city

A Russian travel vlogger named Regina Zaborovskaya posted a video on 3 November warning tourists about crime in Johannesburg, and it quickly gained attention online. Filmed from a moving vehicle before cutting to a walking shot, the clip takes viewers through a residential street lined with a weathered apartment block and laundry strung across balconies, then past the iconic painted Orlando Towers in Soweto. The vlogger uses the footage to make a pointed argument: Johannesburg is too dangerous to visit.

A woman shared the dangers of Johannesburg. Image: Regina Zaborovskaya

Source: UGC

Regina states in the video that high crime rates, robberies, and security features such as window bars and electric fences define life in the city. She adds that walking alone, especially at night, carries serious risk.

To back her claim, she cited the Numbeo Crime Index for 2026, which places Johannesburg in fifth place globally with a score of 80.8. The towers, known for their bungee jumping and zipline attractions, appear in the background of what Regina frames as a cautionary tour. Watch the video that sparked the debate:

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South Africans respond to the criticism

The video drew strong reactions from South Africans, many of whom felt the portrayal was one-sided.

@Mncedisi Mayekiso wrote:

"Regina Zaborovskaya, sure, certain parts of Johannesburg are dangerous and filthy as shown in your video. And yes, we need to step up and fix it. However, you are only showing one part of the city and have left the best parts out. For perspective, I was in London a few weeks back and saw parts similar to the picture you're showing. And I've seen similar scenes in downtown San Francisco, Mumbai, etc. Johannesburg still boasts some of the best suburbs in Illovo, Bryanston, Sandhurst, Sandton, Hyde Park, Fourways, Waterfall, etc. South Africa 🇿🇦 has its challenges, yet it's still one of the best countries in the world to live in. Let me know if you need a tour guide to show you another perspective."

@Cee McZee said:

"This is definitely not true, it can be dangerous depending upon where you go. Four cities in the US have a higher murder rate than Joburg. Do your homework!"

@Mark Mossop shared:

"Born in Hillbrow, Johannesburg in the early 70s, then moved out to the suburbs, left in 2000 and now living in the UK, never been broken into, never had anything stolen yet - sadly the best move. Maybe one day Joburg will rise up and be a great city but not in my lifetime 🤷🏻‍♂️😔"

@Lloyd Venske replied to one commenter:

"That's during the day, go at night."

Other Briefly News stories on opportunistic street robberies

Student Tehillah Ngwane shared an emotional account on TikTok describing how a simple trip to the library near Midway Crossing Mall in Newlands West, KwaZulu-Natal, resulted in her and a companion losing their smartphones.

Benoni resident Maryke Taylor issued an urgent cautionary warning to Gauteng motorists after she and her husband, Wynton, were ambushed and robbed at gunpoint near the Atlas Road off-ramp on the N12 highway.

Content creator Keo Mokgatle touched thousands of South Africans on TikTok after recounting the heartbreaking experience of being targeted and robbed of her entire monthly salary on payday.

Source: Briefly News