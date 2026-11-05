Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus earned 36 Springbok Test caps between 1997 and 2001

Erasmus was a key part of South Africa's 1998 Tri-Nations-winning team

Rugby fans have taken to social media and shared memories of his impact and playing abilities

Rassie Erasmus has become one of the most recognisable figures in world rugby, but long before he became the mastermind behind the Springboks' World Cup triumphs, he was making his mark on the rugby field as a player.

A video shared by rugby enthusiast Andrew Forde on X on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, has brought back memories of Erasmus in his playing days, prompting rugby fans to reflect on his qualities as a Springbok.

"Before Rassie Erasmus was the best rugby coach in the world, he was a pretty good rugby player!" Forde wrote while sharing the footage.

The post attracted attention from rugby supporters, with one fan recalling how Erasmus could change the momentum of a match almost immediately.

Rassie Erasmus enjoyed an impressive Springbok playing career

Erasmus, whose first name is Johan, was born in Despatch in the Eastern Cape on 5 November 1972. He made his Springbok debut against the British and Irish Lions on 5 July 1997 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, helping South Africa secure a 35-16 victory.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Playing primarily as a flanker, Erasmus went on to earn 36 Test caps between 1997 and 2001, scoring seven tries.

He was part of the Springbok team that won the inaugural Tri-Nations title in 1998 and represented South Africa at the 1999 Rugby World Cup, where the team finished third.

Erasmus also captained the Springboks in one Test against Australia in Brisbane in 1999. His final international appearance came against France in Durban on 23 June 2001, when South Africa secured a 20-15 victory.

At provincial level, he represented the Free State Cheetahs, Golden Lions, Cats and Stormers, building a reputation as an intelligent and influential loose forward.

Rugby fans remember Rassie Erasmus' qualities as a player

The footage prompted several interesting reactions, with supporters sharing their memories of the former Springbok loose forward.

Dan Belmont suggested that Erasmus was particularly effective as an impact player.

"He came off the bench for a lot of his games for the Springboks, and I remember that he always made something happen. He always injected a brand new energy within seconds of stepping onto the pitch," Belmont wrote.

"If ever there was an original 'impact player' it was Rassie."

Another supporter, Groot Blou Bek, offered a different assessment of Erasmus' abilities, highlighting his distribution skills.

"He was better than any of his flyhalfs at getting his backline away. His kicking lacked though," the supporter commented.

Although his playing days ended in 2003, his involvement in rugby continued, and he gradually established himself as one of the sport's most influential coaches.

His coaching achievements include guiding South Africa to the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup titles, cementing his place among the most successful figures in the country's rugby history.

Source: Briefly News