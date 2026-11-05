An EFF branch treasurer was fatally stabbed in a park opposite Flora Park Comprehensive School in Polokwane on Thursday morning

EFF Limpopo provincial chairperson Lawrence Mapoulo confirmed the 31-year-old was caught up in a conflict near the voting station before the attack

Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect and recovered the weapon used in the stabbing

An EFF member was killed during the elections. Images: Mark Andrews / AFP via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — A 31-year-old branch treasurer for the Economic Freedom Fighters lost his life on Thursday morning following a knife attack at a public park directly adjacent to Flora Park Comprehensive School in Polokwane, where election officials were actively tallying votes.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), EFF Limpopo provincial leader Lawrence Mapoulo stated that the victim was targeted following a dispute outside the voting venue. Law enforcement officials reported that a group had assembled in the park during the early morning hours when a verbal disagreement erupted. An individual involved in the dispute initially left the scene, only to return shortly thereafter. The assailant approached the victim and delivered a fatal wound to his neck before escaping.

Limpopo police representative Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that responding officers secured the murder weapon at the crime scene and subsequently located and apprehended the suspect.

View SAPS's statement on X here:

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Court proceedings pending

The 35-year-old suspect is slated to make an initial appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday to face a charge of murder. Authorities maintain that the core motivation behind the killing remains under active investigation. The incident happened days after an IEC presiding officer collapsed and died in Mahikeng, North West.

Orania holds its own elections

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Orania’s separate elections on 4 November 2026, where independent candidates contested community council seats without political parties.

The settlement’s vote took place as South Africa held local government elections, under rules that included unpaid service for elected candidates. Read more about how Orania’s election process differs from the national poll.

Source: Briefly News