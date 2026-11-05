EFF Branch Treasurer Stabbed to Death Near Polokwane Voting Station on Election Day
- An EFF branch treasurer was fatally stabbed in a park opposite Flora Park Comprehensive School in Polokwane on Thursday morning
- EFF Limpopo provincial chairperson Lawrence Mapoulo confirmed the 31-year-old was caught up in a conflict near the voting station before the attack
- Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect and recovered the weapon used in the stabbing
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LIMPOPO — A 31-year-old branch treasurer for the Economic Freedom Fighters lost his life on Thursday morning following a knife attack at a public park directly adjacent to Flora Park Comprehensive School in Polokwane, where election officials were actively tallying votes.
According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), EFF Limpopo provincial leader Lawrence Mapoulo stated that the victim was targeted following a dispute outside the voting venue. Law enforcement officials reported that a group had assembled in the park during the early morning hours when a verbal disagreement erupted. An individual involved in the dispute initially left the scene, only to return shortly thereafter. The assailant approached the victim and delivered a fatal wound to his neck before escaping.
IEC officials evacuated after party supporters storm Ga-Rankuwa voting station over election results
Limpopo police representative Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that responding officers secured the murder weapon at the crime scene and subsequently located and apprehended the suspect.
View SAPS's statement on X here:
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Court proceedings pending
The 35-year-old suspect is slated to make an initial appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday to face a charge of murder. Authorities maintain that the core motivation behind the killing remains under active investigation. The incident happened days after an IEC presiding officer collapsed and died in Mahikeng, North West.
Orania holds its own elections
In a related article, Briefly News reported on Orania’s separate elections on 4 November 2026, where independent candidates contested community council seats without political parties.
The settlement’s vote took place as South Africa held local government elections, under rules that included unpaid service for elected candidates. Read more about how Orania’s election process differs from the national poll.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za