North West Times issued a public warning to event organisers about booking Makhadzi following multiple reported contractual disputes

The latest controversy saw Makhadzi detained in Botswana after a legal dispute with promoter Gilbert Seagile over a planned One Woman Show

Several organisers have accused Makhadzi of missing paid performances dating back to 2022, with one claiming he is owed R115,000

Event organisers warned against booking Makhadzi. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

A public warning directed at event organisers across South Africa has thrust singer Makhadzi into fresh controversy, after North West Times posted an urgent alert on X urging promoters to think twice before signing deals with the award-winning Limpopo artist.

The warning comes on the heels of a dramatic sequence of events in Botswana, where Makhadzi found herself at the centre of a legal dispute with promoter Gilbert Seagile of Gilbert Promotions over a planned One Woman Show. A court order reportedly prevented her from leaving the country until the matter was resolved. The situation escalated when Makhadzi alleged that men she did not recognise as legitimate law enforcement held her passport, car, and personal belongings for three days. The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed on 3 November 2026 that the High Commission in Gaborone had intervened to help bring the matter to a close.

A pattern of missed performances

The Botswana saga is far from an isolated incident, according to the North West Times post. In April 2022, Miga Events accused Makhadzi of failing to show up for a family picnic in Ramatlhabama, Mahikeng, as well as events in Wolmaransstad, Ganyesa, and Pampierstad, despite an alleged R70,000 payment. Her management disputed aspects of the complaint and said a refund had been processed.

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The following year, businessman Jeffrey Malatji claimed she did not perform at the opening of Ejays Lounge in Moime village outside Tzaneen, with an alleged R45,000 paid to her record label. That same year, organiser Gregory Hlatshwayo accused her of skipping the Exclusive White Lifestyle event in Kempton Park after reportedly receiving an R80,000 booking fee. In January 2024, organiser Mfundo Mathons demanded refunds over three missed performances in Mpumalanga. And in December 2024, she failed to appear at the Kwaslondon Fun, Games and Musical Festival, with her management citing unpaid agreed terms by the promoter.

Events have been warned against booking Makhadzi. Image: makhadzisa

Source: UGC

Netizens react to the warning

The post triggered a wave of responses from social media users, some coming forward with their own grievances.

@EphraimMac71052 wrote: "I'm also coming for her."

@ZolisaJ pushed back, defending the singer: "Hay bo @NorthWesTimes. What is this? Botswana promoters have been flagged for underhanded deals. Even @Solphendukaa and @MacGUnleashed shared their experience. Withdraw this."

@Edwin44408813 kept it neutral: "People must learn to at least take short courses in business management."

@Ronewa66914845 quipped: "Please don't book her. She must be booked in Zimbabwe."

@TOPANAMA_83 added: "Stop booking her. She is not patriotic."

@janhati1 put it plainly: "Her management behaves like bush mechanics; they take money from all customers and don't fix their cars."

Makhadzi cries in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi broke down in a Botswana courtroom after her dispute was resolved, as DIRCO confirmed help and viral footage divided South Africans over blame online.

Source: Briefly News