Jeppe High School for Boys announced the passing of Cyril Mitchley, an old boy from the class of 1979 and former first-team cricket coach

Mitchley played 52 first-class matches across three provincial sides, claiming 192 wickets at an average of 22.41

Jeppe headmaster Brendan Gittins, who played under Mitchley, described the late coach as someone players "would have run through walls for"

The South African cricket community is mourning Cyril Douglas Mitchley, a former provincial cricketer and respected schools coach whose career included stints at Jeppe High School for Boys and Parktown Boys' High School.

Cricket Community Mourns Former Provincial Player and Respected Coach Cyril Mitchley

Source: Instagram

Jeppe High School for Boys announced his passing in an Instagram post, remembering him as an old boy from the class of 1979 (Oribi) and a member of a legendary cricketing family.

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The school paid tribute to his contribution as both a schoolboy cricketer and a coach, highlighting his achievements during his playing days.

Mitchley represented Jeppe's first cricket team in 1977, 1978 and 1979. According to the school's records, he ranks seventh among its best all-rounders, having scored three centuries and taken 12 five-wicket hauls.

The 1979 school magazine also recorded that he had taken 50 wickets during the first part of that season. He went on to represent the Transvaal U19A side at the 1979 Nuffield Week.

Cyril Mitchley's provincial cricket career

Mitchley continued playing after leaving school, representing Transvaal, Northern Transvaal and Eastern Transvaal.

According to CricketArchive, he featured in 52 first-class matches between 1982/83 and 1991/92, claiming 192 wickets at an average of 22.41. His best bowling figures were 6/53.

He also played 45 List A matches, taking 49 wickets. Cricket was a family affair for the Mitchleys. His brothers, Mark and Scott, also played first-class cricket, while their father, Cyril John Mitchley, became a prominent international cricket umpire.

Mitchley's coaching contribution at Jeppe and Parktown

After his playing career, Mitchley returned to Jeppe in 2003, where he worked as Estate Manager and coached the school's first cricket team.

He spent four years at the school before moving to Parktown Boys' High School in 2006, continuing in the roles of Estate Manager and first-team cricket coach.

Jeppe headmaster Brendan Gittins, who played under Mitchley, remembered the impact he had on his schoolboy career.

"Mr Mitch was a superb cricket coach. I felt invincible with him on my side as a schoolboy. We loved him and we would have run through walls for him," Gittins said.

The school also remembered him as someone whose influence extended beyond his playing achievements. Tributes followed the announcement, with former players and members of the cricket community sharing messages of appreciation.

sportsgwaanz) wrote:

"😢😢🤝🏽🤝🏽💔💔Thanks for Everything Mr Mitch".

louisantonopoulos commented:

"RIP Mr M 🙏".

sentinel648 wrote:

"Rip Mr Mitchley we appreciate your service sir ...".

tyfran added:

"Rest in Peace Squire 🙏🏽".

goutierpeters also paid tribute, writing:

"Rest in peace Cyril".

Funeral arrangements and the cause of death had not been publicly announced at the time of publication.

Source: Briefly News