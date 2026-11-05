The financial gap between international rugby's biggest teams and smaller nations is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore

Several countries face challenges keeping their best players in the 15-man game as other opportunities emerge

Zimbabwe is among the nations caught up in a growing debate about rugby's international future

The Springboks represent rugby's elite as the financial gap between the top nations and their smaller rivals continues to widen. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Some international rugby players earn less in a week than others collect in a day, exposing the growing financial divide between the sport's elite and smaller nations. A new report has highlighted how players representing countries outside the top 12 are struggling financially, with most Tier Two players earning less than £500 (approximately R11,020) a week.

The findings come as the new Nations Championship gets underway in 2026, raising concerns about the future of international rugby beyond its established powerhouses.

Nations Championship widens rugby's financial divide

In an article published on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, the Daily Mail spoke to coaches and rugby administrators who fear the new competition could make it harder for developing nations to compete.

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The Nations Championship features 12 leading countries, including South Africa, England, New Zealand and Ireland. Meanwhile, the Nations Cup provides international fixtures for another 12 nations, including Zimbabwe, Georgia, Portugal, Samoa and Tonga.

Uruguay rugby chief Sebastian Pineyrua warned that smaller unions were struggling to generate income from international fixtures.

"I worry that some rugby nations are going to disappear," Pineyrua said.

He explained that Uruguay made no money from its July matches and expected the same outcome when facing Zimbabwe at Ealing in November.

Zimbabwe and other smaller nations face difficult future

Samoa and Tonga are also experiencing financial and player-retention challenges. Samoa's high-performance manager Ramsey Tomokino said its players earned just two or three per cent of what England's players received.

Meanwhile, Tonga coach Tevita Tuifua highlighted rugby league's growing appeal, with some talented players moving away from union.

Promotion and relegation remain a concern

The proposed introduction of promotion and relegation in 2030 has offered some hope, but several smaller unions remain sceptical about how the system will work.

Portugal coach Simon Mannix also warned that his players lacked the depth to face three Tier One opponents in three consecutive weeks.

For Zimbabwe, the Nations Cup provides an important international platform ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup. However, the financial concerns raised by smaller unions underline the challenge of building a sustainable international game beyond its wealthiest nations.

Damian Willemse has warned that the Springboks cannot afford to lose to Italy on Saturday. Image: springboks.rugby

Source: UGC

Damian Willemse warns Springboks cannot afford Italy defeat

Briefly News previously reported that Damian Willemse has warned the Springboks against underestimating Italy ahead of their Nations Championship clash in Turin.

The fullback believes a defeat could end South Africa’s hopes of reaching the competition’s grand final.

Willemse stressed that the players must concentrate on Saturday’s match rather than look too far ahead.

Source: Briefly News