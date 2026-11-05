Matshidiso announced her appearance at the 9th annual Masculine One Man Show on 29 December 2026 in Botlokwa

The booking comes months after Matshidiso's name was dragged into the spotlight following a leaked tape with dancer Limpopo Boy

Matshidiso, who is married to Kevin Shai, shared the flyer on Instagram and switched off her comments

Matshidiso has landed gigs after the Limpopo Boy scandal. Image: mathidiso_rasbee

Source: Facebook

It seems like Matshidiso Matilda is not letting the drama define her — she just secured a gig at one of Limpopo's well-known annual events. The entertainer took to Instagram on Thursday, 4 November 2026, to announce her appearance at the Masculine One Man Show, and her caption made it clear she is ready to show up and perform.

Sharing the event flyer, Matshidiso wrote: "29 December rea botlokwa kaofela moes? And ska dumela go šhala 🌺🌺🌺" — which loosely translates to hyping up her fans to come through and not miss out on the night.

Matshidiso booked for the 9th masculine one-man show

The event, produced by MascuMuzic Production, is set to take place on 29 December 2026 at Masilo's Place in Botlokwa, Eisleben, Limpopo. It marks the ninth edition of the annual show, with Matshidiso listed as one of the featured appearances on the night.

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Tickets are available at several price points: a general ticket goes for R100, while entry at the gate will cost R150. VIP tickets are priced at R250, with VIP at the gate coming in at R300. Organisers have also stipulated that no one under 18 will be allowed in, no weapons are permitted, and only empty cooler boxes may be brought along.

Check out the poster below:

Matshidiso keeps it moving after Limpopo Boy controversy

The booking is significant given what Matshidiso has endured in recent months. She was thrust into public scrutiny after a leaked tape with dancer Limpopo Boy surfaced and went viral. The incident was particularly sensitive because Matshidiso is a married woman — her husband is Kevin Shai — and the affair sparked widespread conversation online about her personal life.

Despite the backlash, she appears to be pressing forward with her career. Notably, she disabled the comments section on her Instagram post announcing the Botlokwa gig, a move that spoke volumes given the kind of attention she has attracted since the scandal broke.

Her decision to stay visible and continue booking performances has not gone unnoticed, with the post drawing engagement from followers even without public comment access.

Woman shares video of hypocrisy

Briefly News reported that a woman shared a video highlighting the hypocrisy surrounding Matshidiso and Limpopo Boy's scandal.

This video sparked a major shift in public opinion, leading many online users to rally behind Matshidiso.

Source: Briefly News