The family of Donovan Marx released a hospital photograph of him smiling, taken at Mediclinic Potchefstroom on 5 November 2026

His wife Louise described his survival as a miracle, saying the family sees God's grace in his recovery every day

Despite the encouraging update, Donovan faces a long road ahead after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the attack

Donovan Marx’s family shared a picture of him recovering in hospital. Images: Ian Cameron

Source: Facebook

NORTH WEST — Eight days after a brutal farm attack in Ventersdorp left him with life-threatening injuries, Donovan Marx has been photographed smiling from his hospital bed at Mediclinic Potchefstroom.

The image was taken on the morning of Thursday, 5 November 2026, and released with Donovan's express permission.

Wife shares update on Donovan's health

His wife, Louise, said the family wanted South Africans to witness the results of their collective prayers as he continues to recover from injuries sustained during the attack on 28 October 2026.

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"It is a miracle to us that he is alive. We see the Lord's great grace in his recovery every day," Louise said in a message shared alongside the photograph.

Serious injuries remain despite positive signs

While the photograph has offered considerable relief to those who have followed Donovan's condition, his medical situation remains serious. He has undergone major surgery and continues to require specialised care and close monitoring at Mediclinic Potchefstroom.

Louise had previously disclosed that his ears could not be saved following the attack and that he would carry the physical scars of the ordeal for the rest of his life. The family acknowledged there is still a difficult road ahead, though they expressed confidence in his continued recovery.

See Facebook post from Ian Cameron here:

Family thanks South Africa for support

Louise extended her gratitude to the many people who have offered prayers, messages and practical assistance since the attack, describing their support as invaluable during one of the family's most difficult periods.

"Thank you to everyone who prays, hopes and believes in us. Your love and support mean more to us than words can ever describe," she said.

The family also thanked the medical team at Mediclinic Potchefstroom, along with communities in Ventersdorp and Potchefstroom, and those across South Africa and beyond who have stood behind them.

They have asked the public to continue praying for Donovan and his medical team, to respect his privacy during his recovery, and to allow the criminal proceedings related to the attack to take their course without interference.

Four suspects appear in court over Donovan Marx attack

Previously, Briefly News reported that four men accused of attacking farmer Donovan Marx appeared before the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, as the case that drew international attention moved into its next phase. The four accused are Phindile Nomngcayi (30), Thomas Motlhangtlhong (27), Mothoka Godfrey Mathipa (56) and Mokhema Maishoanne (53). They face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Source: Briefly News