St. Bernadette Primary School announced the sudden passing of Grade 6 learner Palesa Moahloli on 4 November 2026

The school shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, saying Palesa's memory would live on in their school family

Community members and parents flooded the post with messages of grief and condolences for the Moahloli family

School community mourns the death of Palesa Moahloli. Image: St. Bernadette Primary School

Source: Facebook

St. Bernadette Primary School in South Africa announced the sudden passing of one of its Grade 6 learners, Palesa Moahloli, on 4 November 2026. The school shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, describing Palesa's death as a profound loss for the entire school community.

The school's post referred to Palesa as a "beloved learner" whose bright presence had touched the lives of those around her. Palesa was in Grade 6D at the time of her passing. The school wrote:

"Your beautiful presence will forever remain in our hearts. Though your journey with us has ended too soon, your memory will live on in our school family."

The school also published a memorial card in her honour, bearing the words "Gone Too Soon But Never Forgotten" and the school's Latin motto, Ora et Labora, meaning "Pray and Work."

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A community united in grief

The announcement drew an outpouring of sorrow from parents, community members and fellow mourners, who took to the comments to share their pain and offer comfort to the Moahloli family.

View the Facebook post below:

The school extended its deepest condolences to Palesa's family, asking for God's strength and comfort to surround them during what it described as an "incredibly painful time."

Parents and community members respond

Those who knew Palesa or heard the news were visibly shaken, leaving messages on the page that reflected both grief and faith:

Kudu Moholane wrote:

"Mo2 o felloa ke mantsoe, se re re Molimo o nke sebaka" (We are lost for words; may God receive her soul)

Doreen Dorah Steyn said:

"Rest In Peace, Palesa. God chose you to be His own golden flower in his garden. My sincere condolences to her family and friends"

Thakanee Thakanee wrote:

"Batswadi harerapelleng bana barona baya fela iyoooo 😢 😭 Ha moya wa hae o phomole ka kgotso.." (Parents, let us continue praying; our children keep leaving us. May her soul rest in peace.)

Lolly Justice-Matlokotsi added:

"Haeba re tla phomola 😢Ntate Molimo re tso"arele re le batsoali" (If only we could rest. Father God, hold us as parents)

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Source: Briefly News