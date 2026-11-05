ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party made significant gains in several ANC-dominated wards in Tshwane

By lunchtime on Thursday, the DA led Tshwane with 30.6%, with ActionSA in second place at 22.8% and the ANC at 21.9%

ActionSA is contesting 105 municipalities and Beaumont confirmed coalition discussions have already begun

ActionSA clinched wards from the ANC in Tshwane. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont declared that initial counts from the Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026 across Gauteng demonstrate major progress for his party, particularly within Tshwane, establishing momentum for the 2029 general polls.

Midday tallies placed the Democratic Alliance in front in Tshwane with 30.6% of ballots cast. ActionSA occupied second place at 22.8%, edging out the African National Congress at 21.9%.

ActionSA expands footprint across Tshwane

According to TimesLIVE, Beaumont noted that ActionSA successfully flipped 12 former ANC strongholds throughout Tshwane, sweeping all except one ward in Atteridgeville. Support reached above 50% in Mamelodi and Soshanguve, though the party fell just short of a win in Bronkhorstspruit.

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The national chairperson attributed these advances to local confidence in Dr Nasiphi Moya’s executive leadership and public record.

Participating in races across 105 municipalities, ActionSA expects coalition setups to define local governance across numerous regions. Consequently, exploratory talks regarding potential governing alliances are already underway.

DA secures strong margin in Emfuleni

Over in Emfuleni, the DA established a dominant lead by capturing 55.6% of the vote, with the Freedom Front Plus taking second place at 17.5%. DA federal chairperson Solly Msimanga reported that the party claimed over 10 wards locally while picking up additional territory in Midvaal and key Johannesburg neighbourhoods.

View a tweet about the latest results from the IEC on X:

Freedom Front Plus wins big in Orania

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Freedom Front Plus’s decisive win at the Orania Town Hall voting station, where it received 405 votes.

The ANC received no votes at the station, while the EFF recorded just one. The result came as counting continued across South Africa’s 23,696 voting districts.

Source: Briefly News