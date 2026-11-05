ActionSA Gains 12 Wards From ANC in Tshwane as Local Government Elections Results Roll In
- ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party made significant gains in several ANC-dominated wards in Tshwane
- By lunchtime on Thursday, the DA led Tshwane with 30.6%, with ActionSA in second place at 22.8% and the ANC at 21.9%
- ActionSA is contesting 105 municipalities and Beaumont confirmed coalition discussions have already begun
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ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont declared that initial counts from the Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026 across Gauteng demonstrate major progress for his party, particularly within Tshwane, establishing momentum for the 2029 general polls.
Midday tallies placed the Democratic Alliance in front in Tshwane with 30.6% of ballots cast. ActionSA occupied second place at 22.8%, edging out the African National Congress at 21.9%.
ActionSA expands footprint across Tshwane
According to TimesLIVE, Beaumont noted that ActionSA successfully flipped 12 former ANC strongholds throughout Tshwane, sweeping all except one ward in Atteridgeville. Support reached above 50% in Mamelodi and Soshanguve, though the party fell just short of a win in Bronkhorstspruit.
IEC officials evacuated after party supporters storm Ga-Rankuwa voting station over election results
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The national chairperson attributed these advances to local confidence in Dr Nasiphi Moya’s executive leadership and public record.
Participating in races across 105 municipalities, ActionSA expects coalition setups to define local governance across numerous regions. Consequently, exploratory talks regarding potential governing alliances are already underway.
DA secures strong margin in Emfuleni
Over in Emfuleni, the DA established a dominant lead by capturing 55.6% of the vote, with the Freedom Front Plus taking second place at 17.5%. DA federal chairperson Solly Msimanga reported that the party claimed over 10 wards locally while picking up additional territory in Midvaal and key Johannesburg neighbourhoods.
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Freedom Front Plus wins big in Orania
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Freedom Front Plus’s decisive win at the Orania Town Hall voting station, where it received 405 votes.
The ANC received no votes at the station, while the EFF recorded just one. The result came as counting continued across South Africa’s 23,696 voting districts.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za