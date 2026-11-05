Rapper Toss publicly claimed Nadia Nakai as his queen on social media after her baby comments raised eyebrows

Nadia Nakai said she does not want kids, but if she did, she would want a Blasian baby with an Asian man

Toss's post drew mixed reactions, with some netizens questioning his response to her statement

Toss responded affectionately after Nadia Nakai made a comment about having a Blasian baby. Image: Nadia Nakai

Source: Facebook

Rapper Toss is standing firmly by his woman, even after Nadia Nakai's comments about her ideal baby daddy raised a few eyebrows online. The musician took to social media to make his feelings crystal clear, leaving fans with a lot to say.

It all started when Nadia Nakai revealed that while she does not want children, if she were ever to have a baby, she would want a Blasian child with an Asian man. The comment quickly spread across social media, drawing attention to the fact that her current boyfriend, Toss, is Black.

Toss stands by Nadia

Rather than staying quiet, Toss fired back with a declaration of loyalty. Toss wrote online, making sure no one misread his position on the relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Nadia Nakai is still my queen, don’t get it confused."

The post, shared by SA Hip Hop & Amapiano account @sahiphop_piano on X, racked up nearly 8,000 views as fans weighed in on the couple's dynamic.

See post here:

Netizens react to Toss's post

The comments section did not hold back. @Emkay28feb was sceptical about the whole situation, writing:

"Guys, Nadia and Toss abajoli/ they are just trying to create relevance; that's it."

@tebogosebs kept it short, simply saying:

"Wild."

@Komzi_01 was far less sympathetic towards Toss, writing:

"A simp of note. Your woman is telling the whole world that she wants to go around and you're declaring love. O bhari son."

MySol addressed claims that he dated Nadia Nakai

My Sol addressed rumours that he and Nadia Nakai were romantically linked after both were spotted in Paris at the same time.

The rapper revealed that a WhatsApp status he posted privately ended up on Twitter, sparking the dating speculation.

Source: Briefly News