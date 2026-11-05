DA politician Jane Sithole came face to face with her close friend Carolynn Koekemoer on voting day after 16 years apart

The two women have known each other for over 30 years and kept in touch throughout the years of separation

Jane's heartfelt post about the reunion moved South Africans, with many saying it showed what the country could be

Jane and Carolynn reunited at the voting station. Image: Jane Sithole

Source: Facebook

A South African politician's unexpected voting day reunion left the country feeling warm ahead of the 4 November 2026 elections.

Jane Sithole, a DA politician, shared on Facebook that voting day delivered one of the biggest surprises of her year. At the polls, she came face to face with her dear friend Carolynn Koekemoer — someone she had not seen in 16 years.

The two women share a friendship that stretches back more than three decades. Despite the long physical distance between them, they never truly lost touch. Sithole wrote that Carolynn sends her a message of support every single day, prays for her, and has always been a phone call away. She wrote, addressing Carolynn directly in her post:

"This kind of love and friendship is a blessing beyond words. You are truly special, my dear Carolynn Koekemoer. I love you to the moon and back!"

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View the Facebook post below:

A friendship that stood the test of time

Carolynn herself responded to the post with equal warmth, saying seeing Jane again truly touched her heart. She said Jane's smile, laughter and spirit remained exactly as she remembered them. Carolynn wrote:

"You are still the same positive, genuine, friendly and courageous lady I remember. You have a special way of making people feel good just by being yourself, and you have always been someone who stands out in a crowd."

Mzansi moved by the reunion

South Africans flooded the comments on her page with their own feelings about what the moment represented:

Kelebogile said:

"This is actually what I call freedom. Black, white — will be seeing more grey soon."

Carolynn Koekemoer wrote:

"It was so lovely reconnecting with you. Love you dearly, Jane."

Chantel Groenewald commented:

"This is what our country should be, this is what we should all strive for. We could be so much more if we all worked together, wanted the best for each other equally. Love this so much."

Steve T Jones added:

"This epitomises the spirit of the DA — all races, working to restore SA to its former glory: jobs, education, services and most of all unity amongst us beautiful South Africans."

Mmaphefo Ramaphakela said:

"This is heartwarming."

Anit Shavens wrote:

"The beauty of friendship, the love, support and caring for one another shows the humanity the both of you have. May your friendship last forever!"

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Source: Briefly News