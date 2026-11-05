Pam Andrews shared a Rhythm City throwback photo on Instagram on Thursday, 5 November 2026, showing her face before her nose job

The South African actress opened up about being bullied as a child over the size of her nose, with kids calling her 'Plat gefriet'

Fans flooded the comments to praise her natural beauty and her iconic role as Gail October on the beloved drama series

Pam Andrews said she wasbullied into getting a nose job. Image: pamandrews

Source: Instagram

South African actress Pam Andrews caught fans off guard with a candid throwback post that turned into a heartfelt confession. Sharing a photo of herself from her Rhythm City days on Instagram, she opened up about a childhood insecurity that followed her into adulthood and ultimately led to a cosmetic procedure.

Andrews played the role of Gail October on the popular South African soapie, and the throwback image showed her exactly as fans remembered her from the show. But it was the caption that stopped people mid-scroll.

Pam Andrews on the bullying she endured

The actress revealed that she had a nose job, tracing the decision back to years of being mocked as a child. Kids reportedly called her "Plat gefriet," an Afrikaans slang term meaning "flat face," which left a lasting mark on her confidence. "I hated my nose," she wrote, adding that she had made herself a promise to change it one day, and eventually followed through.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Gail October with my old nose.. I had a nose job. I was bullied a lot about my big nose. Kids called me Plat gefriet.. 😬 (flat face) I hated my nose .. I promised myself I would make it smaller... and I did," Andrews shared in her caption.

The post quickly drew a wave of warmth from her followers, many of whom pushed back against the bullying she described and insisted there was nothing wrong with how she looked before the procedure.

Fans defend Pam and celebrate her Rhythm City legacy

The comment section filled up fast, with fans expressing both admiration for her honesty and nostalgia for her on-screen days.

@adoniszanele: "I hate bullies 😡 you were/are so beautiful 😻 there was literally nothing wrong with your nose ❤️"

@neo89517: "You looked beautiful then, and you still look beautiful now"

@philasikhakhane: "I was obsessed with this version of Pam Andrew."

@lavictoiregreat: "My favourite character was Frankie, and I loved her hair 😍"

@siminkiem also dropped a lyrical comment in the section, writing: "Who's it gonna be next in line? Do you really think I can't tell time? Stop hiding, not fighting; I won't be crying over you. I ain't gonna wait for you to show up. Wait long enough for you to grow up. So who's it gonna be? I don't think it's gonna be me. 🔥🔥 🔥"

Andrews' willingness to speak openly about childhood bullying and body image resonated strongly with her followers, many of whom grew up watching her on Rhythm City and still hold her in high regard.

Pam Andrews exposes her husband's affair

Briefly News reported that Pam Andrews shared the painful story of how she discovered her first husband was unfaithful while she was heavily pregnant.

A voicemail accidentally sent to Pam exposed her French ex-husband kissing another woman while she recovered alone at a Johannesburg hotel.

Source: Briefly News