Forest Whitaker Kicks Off Cape Town Visit at Constantia Glen Wine Estate
- Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker shared his excitement after arriving in Cape Town, South Africa
- Whitaker visited the Constantia Glen wine estate as the first stop on his South African journey
- Fans and locals flooded his comments with warm welcomes as the star began his trip
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Hollywood legend Forest Whitaker has touched down in Cape Town, and he wasted no time diving into what the Mother City has to offer. The Oscar-winning actor shared his excitement on Instagram after visiting the Constantia Glen wine estate, calling it a beautiful place to begin his journey in South Africa. Whitaker wrote in his post:
"What a beautiful place to begin my journey in Cape Town! A big thank you to Constantia Glen for welcoming us to your stunning wine estate. Such a wonderful experience."
Whitaker, best known for his Academy Award-winning role in The Last King of Scotland and his portrayal of Bumpy Johnson in the Godfather of Harlem series, is a celebrated figure on the global entertainment stage. His arrival in the Cape has clearly stirred excitement among locals and international fans alike.
Cape Town rolls out the red carpet
The lush Constantia Valley, home to some of South Africa's most prestigious wine estates, served as Whitaker's first port of call. Nestled against the slopes of the Constantiaberg mountain, Constantia Glen is widely regarded as one of the region's most scenic destinations, making it a fitting welcome for the Hollywood star.
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Fans react to Whitaker's arrival
The post drew a flood of warm reactions from followers near and far. South African fans were particularly thrilled to see the star on home soil.
@gigi_geevez wrote:
"Awwww man, welcome to South Africa, Forest. 😍"
@carolstewartphotos said:
"Welcome to our beautiful country. It is a pleasure to host you. 🇿🇦💚"
@melanin_cowgirl_ninja commented:
"Wish I could join. 🔥🔥🔥"
@marlatiye shared:
"I miss stunning Cape Town…been there three times. 😍"
@geokeys_sa joked:
"Bumpy Johnson was in town, and I missed it!"
@lsalonika added a local tip:
"Also try @coy_capetown in the waterfront for a lovely harbour lunch."
@iwantsucculents_ kept it short and sweet:
"Lekker ini Kaap."
Russian tourist shared her experience of Cape Town
A Russian woman visiting Cape Town shared how she spotted warning signs after meeting a Nigerian man at a local market.
The woman, @_avalentina, described a series of inconsistencies in the man's story that raised her suspicions on the drive home.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za