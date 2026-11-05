Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker shared his excitement after arriving in Cape Town, South Africa

Whitaker visited the Constantia Glen wine estate as the first stop on his South African journey

Fans and locals flooded his comments with warm welcomes as the star began his trip

Forest Whitaker made a stop at Constantia Glen Wine Estate during his Cape Town visit. Image: Forest Whitaker

Source: Instagram

Hollywood legend Forest Whitaker has touched down in Cape Town, and he wasted no time diving into what the Mother City has to offer. The Oscar-winning actor shared his excitement on Instagram after visiting the Constantia Glen wine estate, calling it a beautiful place to begin his journey in South Africa. Whitaker wrote in his post:

"What a beautiful place to begin my journey in Cape Town! A big thank you to Constantia Glen for welcoming us to your stunning wine estate. Such a wonderful experience."

Whitaker, best known for his Academy Award-winning role in The Last King of Scotland and his portrayal of Bumpy Johnson in the Godfather of Harlem series, is a celebrated figure on the global entertainment stage. His arrival in the Cape has clearly stirred excitement among locals and international fans alike.

Cape Town rolls out the red carpet

The lush Constantia Valley, home to some of South Africa's most prestigious wine estates, served as Whitaker's first port of call. Nestled against the slopes of the Constantiaberg mountain, Constantia Glen is widely regarded as one of the region's most scenic destinations, making it a fitting welcome for the Hollywood star.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

See post here:

Fans react to Whitaker's arrival

The post drew a flood of warm reactions from followers near and far. South African fans were particularly thrilled to see the star on home soil.

@gigi_geevez wrote:

"Awwww man, welcome to South Africa, Forest. 😍"

@carolstewartphotos said:

"Welcome to our beautiful country. It is a pleasure to host you. 🇿🇦💚"

@melanin_cowgirl_ninja commented:

"Wish I could join. 🔥🔥🔥"

@marlatiye shared:

"I miss stunning Cape Town…been there three times. 😍"

@geokeys_sa joked:

"Bumpy Johnson was in town, and I missed it!"

@lsalonika added a local tip:

"Also try @coy_capetown in the waterfront for a lovely harbour lunch."

@iwantsucculents_ kept it short and sweet:

"Lekker ini Kaap."

Russian tourist shared her experience of Cape Town

A Russian woman visiting Cape Town shared how she spotted warning signs after meeting a Nigerian man at a local market.

The woman, @_avalentina, described a series of inconsistencies in the man's story that raised her suspicions on the drive home.

Source: Briefly News