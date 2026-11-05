Senior Democrats on key congressional committees raised alarm over Trump's decision to remove South Africa from AGOA

Democratic lawmakers warned the exclusion could strengthen China's influence in Africa and disrupt American supply chains

The Democrats' midterm victory could increase political pressure on Trump ahead of South Africa's scheduled removal on 1 January 2027

Senior democrats raised alarm over Trump's decision to remove SA from AGOA. Images: Steve Haag and Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Senior Democratic lawmakers in the United States have voiced strong opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to remove South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), raising the prospect of renewed diplomatic pressure ahead of the exclusion's scheduled implementation.

The pushback follows the Democratic Party's victory in the 3 November midterm elections, in which the party secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, delivering a significant setback to Trump's Republican Party.

Democrats warn of strategic and economic consequences

Representative Gregory Meeks, the leading Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who holds the same position on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have both raised concerns about the broader fallout from South Africa's removal. They argued the decision risks handing China a strategic foothold in Africa, disrupting American supply chains and weakening US economic interests on the continent.

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Both lawmakers called for formal negotiations with Pretoria within the 60-day notice period, which is set to expire when the exclusion takes effect on 1 January 2027.

Representative Richard Neal, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, also criticised the move, describing it as another trade decision "grounded in grievance." He called on the administration to clarify what conditions South Africa would need to meet to regain its AGOA eligibility.

See X post with the letter from the Democrats here:

What the democratic win means for South Africa

The shift in congressional power does not automatically reinstate South Africa's AGOA status. The new Congress only convenes on 3 January 2027, two days after the withdrawal is scheduled to take effect, leaving a narrow window for any formal legislative intervention.

However, control of both chambers gives Democrats the authority to call hearings, launch investigations and introduce legislation, all of which could increase scrutiny of the administration's trade and foreign policy decisions relating to Africa.

South Africa's government has previously indicated its willingness to engage in negotiations while also looking to diversify its export markets to cushion the economic impact on affected industries and workers.

Ramaphosa weighs in on the US midterms

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa described the Democratic Party's sweep of Congress as a potential turning point for global affairs.Ramaphosa welcomed the electoral outcome and indicated that South Africa remained committed to maintaining strong ties with Washington. He also described the United States as "such a big economy" and said changes in the composition of both chambers of Congress could meaningfully reshape international relations.

Source: Briefly News