Gwede Mantashe discussed the sharp drop in support for the African National Congress during the local government elections

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) projected ANC support at around 30% nationally, based on early vote counts

South Africans reacted strongly to Mantashe's comments, calling the response tone-deaf and a sign of the party's refusal to self-reflect

Gwede Mantashe explained why the ANC’s electoral support was declining, but said it was not the party's fault. Image: DjelicS/ @MYANC (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

SOUTH AFRICA — African National Congress National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has dismissed his party's steep decline in electoral support as a sign of democratic growth, rejecting the idea that the ANC itself bears any responsibility for the losses.

Mantashe made the remarks during an interview with Radio 702's Clement Manyathela on The CM Show on 5 November, as early vote counts pointed to a dramatic fall in ANC support across the country.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), drawing on approximately 13% of voting districts declared, projected the ANC's national support at roughly 31.7%. That figure represents a drop of about 10 percentage points from the 40% the party secured in the 2024 national elections.

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Mantashe explains decline in electoral support

When Manyathela pressed Mantashe on whether the party's own conduct had driven voters away, the ANC chairperson was unequivocal.

"No, it is because there are more parties contesting. It's a maturing democracy," Mantashe said.

South Africans weigh in on Mantashe's remarks

The response from South Africans on social media was swift and largely critical.

@Kgabo_Ms wrote:

"See why they keep losing votes? They are in denial and do not take responsibility for why our country is in the dwang."

@BigDlamz said:

"His arrogance and lack of accountability are what's destroying the ANC. Sometimes reflection and course correcting becomes the noble thing to do. The data shows a dramatic decline of what was once a great movement."

@IsoshalikaZulu commented:

"It's time we accept that your Gwedes and the rest of the so-called 'wells of wisdom' in the ANC are actually no longer wise. Two consecutive election declines under the same NEC tell us they are monumental failures."

@my_princen offered a brief take:

"Let him continue thinking like that."

@botshelodes wrote:

"The old man is tone-deaf. Rather than examining his party's flaws, he prefers to point a finger elsewhere."

Other statements Mantashe recently made that sparked comments

Source: Briefly News