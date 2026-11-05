Gwede Mantashe blames ANC’s Declining Electoral Support on South Africa’s Maturing Democracy
- Gwede Mantashe discussed the sharp drop in support for the African National Congress during the local government elections
- The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) projected ANC support at around 30% nationally, based on early vote counts
- South Africans reacted strongly to Mantashe's comments, calling the response tone-deaf and a sign of the party's refusal to self-reflect
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.
SOUTH AFRICA — African National Congress National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has dismissed his party's steep decline in electoral support as a sign of democratic growth, rejecting the idea that the ANC itself bears any responsibility for the losses.
Mantashe made the remarks during an interview with Radio 702's Clement Manyathela on The CM Show on 5 November, as early vote counts pointed to a dramatic fall in ANC support across the country.
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), drawing on approximately 13% of voting districts declared, projected the ANC's national support at roughly 31.7%. That figure represents a drop of about 10 percentage points from the 40% the party secured in the 2024 national elections.
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Mantashe explains decline in electoral support
When Manyathela pressed Mantashe on whether the party's own conduct had driven voters away, the ANC chairperson was unequivocal.
"No, it is because there are more parties contesting. It's a maturing democracy," Mantashe said.
South Africans weigh in on Mantashe's remarks
The response from South Africans on social media was swift and largely critical.
@Kgabo_Ms wrote:
"See why they keep losing votes? They are in denial and do not take responsibility for why our country is in the dwang."
@BigDlamz said:
"His arrogance and lack of accountability are what's destroying the ANC. Sometimes reflection and course correcting becomes the noble thing to do. The data shows a dramatic decline of what was once a great movement."
@IsoshalikaZulu commented:
"It's time we accept that your Gwedes and the rest of the so-called 'wells of wisdom' in the ANC are actually no longer wise. Two consecutive election declines under the same NEC tell us they are monumental failures."
@my_princen offered a brief take:
"Let him continue thinking like that."
@botshelodes wrote:
"The old man is tone-deaf. Rather than examining his party's flaws, he prefers to point a finger elsewhere."
Other statements Mantashe recently made that sparked comments
- Mantashe urged South Africans to be more proactive and look for jobs instead of waiting for the government.
- Mantashe questioned what he was supposed to apologise for after the ANC Women's League criticised him.
- The ANC's National Chairperson told a female ANC supporter that she owed him payback in a viral campaign video.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za