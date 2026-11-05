Gareth Cliff took to X to praise ActionSA's performance in the 5 November 2026 elections

ActionSA recorded particularly strong results in early Gauteng township counts, sparking widespread reaction online

Social media users shared mixed views on what ActionSA's growing support means for South African politics

Gareth Cliff publicly congratulated Herman Mashaba after ActionSA's performance in the 2026 local government elections. Image: Gareth Cliff, Herman Mashaba

Source: Facebook

Radio personality and media figure Gareth Cliff stirred conversation on X after publicly congratulating ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and party figure ME Beaumont following the early results of the 5 November 2026 elections. Cliff described ActionSA's performance as the "biggest story of the election so far," pointing specifically to the party's unexpectedly strong showing in Gauteng townships.

Cliff posted on X at 11:35 AM on election day, writing: "Biggest story of the election so far (early days) is a very strong showing from @Action4SA. Congratulations @HermanMashaba and @ME_Beaumont - especially big story in early Gauteng townships."

ActionSA's Tembisa numbers cause a stir

One of the most striking data points came from elections analyst Dawie Scholtz, who shared figures from Isiziba Primary School in Tembisa showing ActionSA at 50% — a 43-point swing, while the ANC dropped to 28%, a loss of 41 points. The EFF also fell to 4%, down 9 points. Voter turnout stood at 54%. Scholtz described it bluntly as "an earthquake on their own."

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The figures prompted widespread discussion online, with users weighing in on what the results signal for South Africa's political landscape.

See post here:

Peeps react to Mashaba's electoral surge

The post drew a range of responses, from cautious praise to pointed criticism of Mashaba himself.

@Japie_Greyling wrote:

"I have a strong dislike for Michael and Herman, but if I am honest with myself, I would take an ActionSA government above ANC any day. And the fact that they are growing so well is a massive testament to our democratic process. Good luck and well done to you and @nasiphim."

@Lemmy_ZA credited the party's strategic appointments:

"Smartest move by bringing Dr Nasiphi and @XolaniKhumalo_ on board, the bloodbath in Tembisa is courtesy of Xolani."

@ViperIdous highlighted another key figure:

"Congratulate @nasiphim. She literally bled for that party. What a woman."

@TsipaA offered a sharp take:

"Feels good to be congratulated by our enemies. I remember the insults when we switched away from incompetent Brink in Tshwane."

@HeinzZzA sounded a note of caution:

"Well done indeed. However, my concern is, people came out in huge numbers to vote out the ANC. That much is clear. ActionSA, aka Herman, will undo all of that to keep the DA out. That's how obsessed he is with Zille."

@2coolnick was blunter still:

"Vote for ASA is a vote for the ANC. Same with the PA."

@PoesLip added:

"If only @HermanMashaba wasn't an insufferable moron with DA derangement syndrome, then I bet they could have picked up even more support."

@Peggy0321633952 kept it simple:

"Gareth mfana this is good of you appreciating good work."

Herman Mashaba dismissed Helen Zille

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba dismissed Helen Zille's Joburg mayoral bid, saying no candidate can win the metro without Soweto.

Mashaba targeted Zille's social media campaign, which has drawn attention well beyond South Africa's borders.

Source: Briefly News