Maglera Doe Boy responded to online body-shaming comments about his weight gain in a candid Instagram post

The rapper joked that 'the money gave him a BBL' and promised fans he would do better

Fans and fellow artists flooded the comments with both laughs and words of encouragement for the star

Maglera Doe Boy shared gym content after receiving comments about his physical appearance. Image: Maglera Doe Boy

Source: Facebook

Maglera Doe Boy is not letting online trolls get the last word. After a wave of comments mocking his recent weight gain, the South African rapper addressed his critics head-on, and his response had fans in stitches while also earning him plenty of respect.

In an Instagram post, Maglera revealed he had already taken action before most people had even scrolled past the comments. He wrote, adding with his signature humour:

"I saw all the comments about me gaining weight, and I hit the gym this morning. The money gave me a BBL, gents. I'm sorry, I'll do better. 💪🏿"

Maglera Doe Boy turns drama into a promo moment

He did not stop at the clapback, though. The rapper used the moment to plug his latest project, a new movie called Mzansi available on YouTube, which includes a music video for his new single Izinja 2.0 featuring Sir Trill and 25K, with cameos from Material Dondada, Asonleaux, Blxckie, K1llBrady, Leo Da Leo, Fafastra The Godfather and several others.

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Watch the Instagram video below:

Peeps rally behind the rapper

The comments section quickly became a mix of banter and genuine support. Here is how some of the peeps reacted:

@jxjx23_:

"No crying. No crashing out. Just straight to the gym. 🙌🔥"

@kamxgelo000:

"Shout out to you for being a grown man about it. 🔥👏"

@priddy_megv:

"@magleradoeboy ain't nothing wrong with your body, just be confident and walk tall. 🐐"

@mahanajoetsoa shared a comment that had already gone viral in the section:

"One comment that killed me was 'Dude tryna get them child-bearing hips'. 😭"

@sibaholo even questioned whether a specific person was behind the pile-on:

"Is this because of what duragg said? 😭😭😂"

@tetelo_letsoalo came through with some motivation:

"I hope you gain mad weight and muscle; that bass needs a strong base."

@usis.hope, meanwhile, had no sympathy to offer:

"What I'd do to have that bum. 😭😭🤚🏾"

@colourpill kept it diplomatic:

"I think the hips are cute, no shade."

Maglera told an interviewer not to ask stupid questions

A street interview with Maglera Doe Boy took an uncomfortable turn when he called a reporter's question "stupid".

The rapper grew visibly irritated after being asked whether he believed in cheating back, demanding more serious questions.

Source: Briefly News