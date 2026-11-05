Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono called out South African radio broadcaster Gareth Cliff after the US midterm results came in

Cliff had mocked pollsters, academics and Democrats before the election, listing figures like Abdul El-Sayed among 'the worst people in America'

Netizens piled on Cliff after Democrats took both the House and the Senate, with El-Sayed winning in Michigan

Gareth Cliff got trolled for his US election prediction. Image: garethcliff

Source: Instagram

South African radio broadcaster Gareth Cliff found himself at the centre of serious online backlash after the United States election results delivered a Democratic Blue Wave, directly contradicting his pre-election predictions. Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was among the first to call him out publicly.

On 3 November 2026, Cliff posted on X, expressing eagerness to watch "mainstream media talking heads, pollsters, newspaper editors and out-of-touch academics make excuses." He went further, labelling figures like Abdul El-Sayed, Hillary Clinton, Kara Swisher, and Hasan Piker as "pretty much all the worst people in America."

The results told a very different story.

Chin'ono fires back at Cliff

The following day, on 4 November 2026, Chin'ono responded sharply, writing: "You cannot compare analysis driven by racism with analysis based on data and evidence. You mocked the Blue Wave, and it came. Democrats took both the House and the Senate, and Abdul El-Sayed, whom you listed among 'the worst people in America', won in Michigan."

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He added: "The pollsters and academics you sneered at read the data, and you read your prejudice. So who is out of touch now?"

The post gained significant traction online, with many users siding firmly with Chin'ono.

Social media piles on

Social media users wasted no time weighing in on Cliff's failed prediction. Here are some of the reactions:

@dumisaninan wrote: "Can't wait for the washed-up radio DJ turned right-wing political commentator, father of none, husband of none, to comment on the blue wave 🌊 that actually did happen in real life."

@ThabisoTema said: "I still can't get over how I was completely wrong to read Gareth. Turns out he's just a product of his Apartheid Pretoria upbringing. He's no different from Elon Musk, really."

@lesotho35 simply responded: "Say it again louder for the idiots at the back!!"

@Lesibalangall wrote: "Idiot thriving on prejudice and 'swart gevaar' fear tactics. South Africans like the Americans read their script very well and rejected hate."

@zebedeck noted: "A product of uni of Pretoria like his Twitter buddy."

@MithiyonkeXolo added: "Can't believe the man was once prominent on our TV screens."

Ndlozi predicts Trump impeachment

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Source: Briefly News